See Inside Elon Musk's Itty Bitty House In South Texas

One of Elon Musk’s lesser-covered scams has always been the Boring Company, a line of projects sold in vague terms as underground, automated hyperloop transit systems meant to ease metropolitan traffic congestion and promote greener infrastructure across the country. Originally, Tesla’s Technoking promised everyone 600+ mph self-piloting electric trains complete with magnetic levitation. But after years of hyperloop hype, everyone was finally treated to the first semi-completed public Boring Tunnel last month in Las Vegas, and... well, it’s apparently less a revolutionary, new form of transportation, and more a claustrophobic Tesla conveyor belt that barely tops out at 35 mph. Color us surprised.