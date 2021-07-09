Cancel
See Inside Elon Musk's Itty Bitty House In South Texas

Mega billionaire Elon Musk made a splash last year when he announced that he was leaving California for Texas. He's traded in his Silicon Valley mansions for a much humbler home in Boca Chica to be closer to the SpaceX launch pad in South Texas. Musk tweeted on Friday that...

Texas StateUSA Today

Here's why Elon Musk lives in a rented, $50,000 prefabricated studio home in Texas

You read that headline correctly. Centibillionaire Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX, the second-richest man in the world with a net worth of $162.8 billion, lives in a $50,000 home -- not a $50 million home, a $5 million home, or even a $50,000 a month rental home. We're talking about an actual house that costs $50,000, which Musk rents.
Energy IndustryThe Independent

Inside Teslaville: Elon Musk to build US’s first solar-powered town near Austin

The first Tesla Solar neighbourhood is to be built near Austin, Texas, and aims to be the US’s “most sustainable residential community”. SunHouse at Easton Park will be a collaboration between Tesla Energy, Brookfield Asset Management and real estate developer Dacra. The new sustainable residential community will have V3 solar roof tiles, Powerwall battery storage and, of course, plenty of charging points for Tesla electric cars.
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Elon Musk's tunneling company just bought land in Central Texas

SpaceX and Tesla aren't Elon Musk's only companies expanding in Texas. A company affiliated with The Boring Company, Musk’s tunneling and infrastructure transportation venture, is reportedly buying property in Central Texas' Bastrop County. SPACE RACE: Billionaire Richard Branson makes trip to space in own ship. The Austin American-Statesman's Kara Carlson...
Texas StatePosted by
Mix 93.1

This Tiny Texas Town is Powering Elon Musk’s Space Dreams

If you are a fan of space exploration, this is a pretty exciting time to be alive! Honestly, after the space shuttles were retired back in 2011 I was worried about where the space program in the United States (and the world, for that matter) was going. Since then, the rocket engines of my imagination have been re-ignited with a new space race amongst the world's billionaires.
Texas Statekeranews.org

Elon Musk Announces Expansion To McGregor, Texas Facility On Twitter

SpaceX will be expanding its footprint in Central Texas. Founder Elon Musk announced on Twitter this week that it would break ground on a second factory for its Raptor engines. The commercial space operator has had a rocket testing facility in McGregor for nearly two decades. It began leasing the...
Windermere, FLwindermeresun.com

Billionaire Elon Musk Lives In A 375 SQFT Boxabl Foldable House

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida...
Fort Lauderdale, FLWTHI

Fort Lauderdale accepts proposal for Elon Musk's Tesla beach tunnel

Fort Lauderdale, Florida plans to strike a deal with Elon Musk's The Boring Company to build a tunnel between its downtown and the beach. The Boring Company would offer rides in Teslas to hundreds of people a day for $5-8 per person, the city's leaders have said before. A similar ride in an Uber would cost about $10 per trip at current prices, according to Uber's ride price estimator.
Fort Lauderdale, FLSlate

Elon Musk’s Tunnels Never Go Anywhere

Traveling salesman Elon Musk has found another buyer for one of his tunnels. Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said on Tuesday that the Florida city had “formally accepted” a proposal from Musk’s side-project the Boring Company to build an “underground transit system” from downtown to the oceanfront beaches a couple miles away.
Fort Lauderdale, FLinputmag.com

Fort Lauderdale is buying into Elon Musk's Boring Company tunnel grift

One of Elon Musk’s lesser-covered scams has always been the Boring Company, a line of projects sold in vague terms as underground, automated hyperloop transit systems meant to ease metropolitan traffic congestion and promote greener infrastructure across the country. Originally, Tesla’s Technoking promised everyone 600+ mph self-piloting electric trains complete with magnetic levitation. But after years of hyperloop hype, everyone was finally treated to the first semi-completed public Boring Tunnel last month in Las Vegas, and... well, it’s apparently less a revolutionary, new form of transportation, and more a claustrophobic Tesla conveyor belt that barely tops out at 35 mph. Color us surprised.
Texas StateTimes Union

Elon Musk Embraces Tiny House Living in Starbase, Texas

When one thinks of celebrities and their homes, one’s mind is likely to think of a vast estate or a luxurious space with a great location. Celebrities and tiny houses aren’t quite as much of a natural combination. While there have been some instances of the two converging — such as Brad Pitt’s work on a tiny house in New Orleans — they’ve tended to be on the design or investment side.
Austin, TXAustin American-Statesman

An affiliate of Elon Musk's tunneling company buys land in Bastrop County

A company affiliated with the Boring Company, Elon Musk’s tunneling and infrastructure transportation company, is buying property in Bastrop County, the latest Austin-area expansion for companies led by the billionaire entreprenuer. Property records filed with Bastrop Central Appraisal District show an entity called Gapped Bass LLC purchased 73 acres in...
Florida StateTech Dirt

Elon Musk's Pointless, Subsidized Tunnels Head To Flood-Prone Florida

If you hadn't noticed by now -- and if you're part of his rabid fanbase you haven't -- there's often a bit of a chasm between what Elon Musk promises and what usually gets delivered. For every notable innovation his companies deliver, there always seem to be a handful of other side products that promise the moon and deliver something more akin to a Styrofoam ball slathered in grey paint.
Real EstateInternational Business Times

Elon Musk Now Lives In A Tiny House: Here’s How Small His Home Is

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sold his last property last month for $37.5 million. Musk now lives in a tiny $50,000 foldable Boxabl home. The entrepreneur currently has an estimated net worth of $172 billion. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and the Founder of SpaceX, previously sold the majority of...
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

Elon Musk is living in a prefab house that sells for just under $50,000

Ridgewood NJ, Elon Musk’s primary home is a $50,000 prefabricated home manufactured by housing startup Boxabl. Boxabl specializes in easy-to-construct housing modules. Musk’s home is roughly 400-square-foot and located near SpaceX’s launch facility in Texas. He rents the house from SpaceX. Musk also owns a house in the Bay Area.
EconomyCurbed

Elon Musk Is Really Living in a Tiny Prefab House in Boca Chica

Remember when Elon Musk left California in a huff, swearing to sell off all of his mansions and live property free? Well, it’s been six months and, unlike with his other promises to, say, build an underground transit system or deliver fully autonomous Teslas or manufacture an electric bus, it seems he might have followed through with this particular pledge. Yes, Musk is now apparently living in a 375-square-foot prefab guest house in Texas.
Real EstatePosted by
The Independent

Inside billionaire Elon Musk’s surprising home worth just $50k

Elon Musk may be the world’s second richest man, with a personal fortune of $185bn, but that does not stop him from living in a $50,000 house.The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has sold off a portfolio of luxurious California mansions and says he is now living in budget accommodation in Boca Chica, Texas.The entrepreneur provided more information about his new living situation when he responded to a tweet about prefabricated house builder Boxabl.“I do live in a $50k house, but not this specific one,” tweeted Mr Musk under a video of one of their units being delivered poseted by...
Los Angeles, CAtherealdeal.com

Elon Musk says he’s living in a 375-sf prefab “Casita”

Elon Musk made good on his promise to “own no house” by selling off nearly all of his high-priced properties last year. Now, the world’s second richest man said his primary home is a 375-square-foot prefab in Boca Chica, Texas, according to the Houston Chronicle. He’s living in an accessory...

