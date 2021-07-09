Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utica, NY

Utica City FC Signs Utica Kid Who Played at Proctor, Herkimer College, MVCC

By Jeff Monaski
Posted by 
96.9 WOUR
96.9 WOUR
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A great story coming out of the Utica City Football Club as a local soccer standout gets a chance to shine as a pro playing in his home city. Issak Somow was born in Kenya but moved to Utica in 2006 when he was just 8-year-old. He played soccer at Proctor High School and after graduating played for two local colleges. At Herkimer, he led the renowned Generals in assists his freshman year and helped guide the team to the National Tournament semi-finals. He also spent time at Mohawk Valley Community College, were he tallied 39 points on 17 goals and 5 assists, including 6 game winners for the Hawks.

wour.com

Comments / 0

96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

Marcy, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wour.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Sports
Herkimer, NY
Sports
City
Utica, NY
City
Herkimer, NY
City
Chittenango, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Jeter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utica College#Utica City Fc#Utica City Fc Signs#Mvcc#Proctor High School#Hawks#Asian#Masl#Wibx 950#Wild Fun Activities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Sports
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy