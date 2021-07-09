Utica City FC Signs Utica Kid Who Played at Proctor, Herkimer College, MVCC

A great story coming out of the Utica City Football Club as a local soccer standout gets a chance to shine as a pro playing in his home city. Issak Somow was born in Kenya but moved to Utica in 2006 when he was just 8-year-old. He played soccer at Proctor High School and after graduating played for two local colleges. At Herkimer, he led the renowned Generals in assists his freshman year and helped guide the team to the National Tournament semi-finals. He also spent time at Mohawk Valley Community College, were he tallied 39 points on 17 goals and 5 assists, including 6 game winners for the Hawks.