Once Upon A Crime: Where Is Elize Matsunaga Today?

By Alexandra Simon
Grunge
 7 days ago
A new Netflix docu-series titled "Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime" is exploring the details of the death of Marcos Matsunaga — a murder case that shocked Brazil. In May 2012, Brazilian authorities discovered the body parts of Marcos Matsunaga in multiple bags that were scattered several miles outside of the country's largest city of São Paulo. The businessman was chopped up and dumped, and investigators had no clue what happened. When they questioned his wife Elize, she too, had no clue. Or so they thought.

Grunge is the place to immerse yourself in weird news, fun facts and cool tidbits on history, entertainment, science, and plenty more. It's just like reading books...but exciting!

