The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf animated film gets August release date in new trailer

By Austin Wood
 7 days ago
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf animated film will air on Netflix August 23. The film's release date was announced during today's opening WitcherCon festivities. (There's plenty of news still to come, so here's how to watch WitcherCon 2021 if you're looking to tune in.) A brief teaser trailer brought us the good news that we're barely over a month away from our next dosage of Witcher lore – about 81 minutes of it, according to earlier reports – this time in Netflix's tried-and-true anime format, and it's a cool look at the film's setup. It's got plenty of familiar and spooky motifs and monsters, and crucially, it also gives us a look at our (relatively) young hero.

