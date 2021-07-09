The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf animated film gets August release date in new trailer

Netflix and CD Projekt Red have gone all out for their first WitcherCon, with reveals and deeper looks at the anticipated season 2 of The Witcher throughout the big event. WitcherCon also gave us our first look at the much anticipated but still relatively mysterious The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf anime project, which will be an animated anime-styled film focusing on Geralt's friend and mentor Vesemir during his younger days. You can check out the first look in the video below, and hopefully, this is just the start of new details regarding the film as we near the final release date.