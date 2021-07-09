Cancel
Mexico reports over 9,000 new coronavirus cases as infections jump

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico reported 9,319 new confirmed COVID-19 infections on Friday, according to data from the health ministry, as case numbers continued to rise this week amid signs of a resurgence in the pandemic. The ministry also registered 217 additional fatalities, bringing Mexico’s total tally to 2,577,140 infections...

wiky.com

