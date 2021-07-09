Cancel
7 Halsey songs with music videos that prove she reigns supreme

By Marni Zipper
Having announced the arrival of her fourth studio album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, we are reminded that Halsey has always created stunning visual components to accompany her music, and that artist rarely spares any attention to detail.

