No Man of God Trailer: Elijah Wood Comes Face-To-Face with Ted Bundy
Today brings the first trailer for No Man of God. This is a new movie focused on the infamous serial killer Ted Bundy. It certainly isn't the first, and it probably won't be the last. But it is attempting to do something new. Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings, Sin City)is playing an FBI agent names Bill Hagmaier who ended up forming an intimate relationship with Bundy, played by Luke Kirby (A Dog's Purpose, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), in the years after he was incarcerated.movieweb.com
Comments / 0