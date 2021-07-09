Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Inside Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Relationship: Their Chemistry Is ‘Off the Charts’

By Erin Crabtree
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 7 days ago

Not all acting! Tom Holland and Zendaya have had a special spark ever since they were cast as love interests Peter Parker and MJ, respectively, in the Spider-Man movies.

The Cherry actor, 25, and the Euphoria star, 24, were spotted kissing in his car on July 1 after years of denying that they are dating. However, they never planned to confirm their relationship.

“They’re both not one to make their relationship public,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the couple. “They’re private when it comes to dating, so any photos that have come out would’ve just been them going about their business and not knowing photographers were around.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mxwd6_0asMheMa00
Tom Holland and Zendaya. Ian West/PA Images/INSTAR

Holland and Zendaya were first linked in 2017, but they long maintained that they were nothing more than friends. Their onscreen romance eventually translated into a real-life connection.

“Their chemistry on the set of Spider-Man was off the charts. It was no wonder why they were chosen to play each other’s love interests,” the insider reveals. “Their relationship when they first dated happened naturally. I know they broke up at some point, but they’ve always remained friends.”

Indeed, Holland dated Olivia Bolton from 2019 to 2020 and was linked to Nadia Parkes last year. Zendaya, for her part, dated Euphoria costar Jacob Elordi from 2019 to 2020.

The source predicts that the duo “rekindled their relationship” when they were on set shooting Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third installment in the film series, which is set to be released in December.

Despite their romantic pasts, Zendaya and Holland bonded over their common values and interests. “They make a good match because they’re both one of the kindest actors you will meet. Zendaya is selfless, caring and compassionate, and you can see that in Tom as well,” the insider says. “They’re both artists and are creative — not just when it comes to acting but in other ways. And they’re both really close to their families.”

Although the source believes that the Marvel stars’ relationship can “be more than a summer fling,” the two are likely “not rushing into anything serious.” Fans are sure to see more of them together in the months ahead too as they do the press rounds for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Zendaya previously raved about Holland in 2017 while shutting down dating rumors. “We are friends,” she told Variety at the time. “He’s a great dude. He’s literally one of my best friends. This past how[ever] many months we’ve had to do press tours together. There’s very few people that will understand what that’s like at 20 years old.”

The Onward star later told Elle magazine in 2019 that he and the Disney Channel alum were not an item.

As for their characters, Peter and MJ finally got together in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home after remaining platonic in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 1

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
Person
Tom Holland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemistry#Charts#Cherry#Euphoria#The Disney Channel#Hot Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesBillboard

Zendaya's Got Us 'Crazy in Love' With Her Beyoncé-Inspired Look at the 2021 BET Awards

Zendaya didn't leave her Versace on the floor or in the past when she pulled inspiration from an old gem out of Beyoncé's closet for the 2021 BET Awards. The 24-year-old Emmy winner walked out wearing a very similar Versace purple cut-out gown with lime green straps that Bey famously wore for her first solo BET Awards performance post-Destiny's Child of her and Jay-Z's Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit "Crazy in Love" at the 2003 awards show. The only noticeable difference? Zendaya's was ankle-length, while Bey's was cut super short.
CelebritiesHypebae

Zendaya and Tom Holland Spotted Kissing After Denying Dating Rumors

Years after denying their romance, Spider-Man co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland are fueling dating rumors once again. The two actors were spotted kissing in Holland’s car in a series of images recently captured by Page Six. Additional photos reveal the couple walking out of a home in Los Angeles with the Euphoria star’s mother.
CelebritiesPage Six

Zendaya, Tom Holland finally confirm they’re dating with steamy car makeout

Dating rumors: confirmed. “Spider-Man” co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland solidified their offscreen romance with a passionate makeout session in Los Angeles on Thursday. The couple were photographed packing on the PDA at a red light during a sunset drive in Holland’s $125,000 Audi sports car. The “Cherry” actor 25, could...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

See the PDA Photos of Zendaya and Tom Holland That Have the Internet Shook

It seems like it was only a matter of time before Zendaya and Tom Holland started dating. For years now, Spider-man fans have been hoping to see the co-stars together in a romantic capacity and on Friday, July 2 they got their wish. Ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, the Euphoria actress and Avengers actor were photographed sharing a long kiss as they waited at a red light in his sleek Audi.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Tom Holland and Zendaya spark new romance rumours

Tom Holland and Zendaya have reportedly been spotted sharing a kiss. Romance rumours have been swirling the two ‘Spider-Man’ stars ever since they took on the roles of Peter Parker and MJ in 2017’s ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’. And although they have dodged speculation for years, it seems they may be close...
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday Made Their Red Carpet Debut, and It Was a Slam Dunk

Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday made their marriage red carpet official! On Monday night, the pair — who tied the knot in June 2020 — made their first public appearance as a married couple at the Los Angeles premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy. The star-studded event brought out a ton of celebrities, including Zendaya, LeBron James, G-Eazy, John Legend, Klay Thompson, and Anthony Davis.
Celebritieswfav951.com

Zendaya and Tom Holland Busted Making Out

Spider-Man co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland have solidified the rumors of their offscreen romance with a steamy make-out session in Holland’s Audi sports car in L.A. The paparazzi captured the sweet moments, with the 25-year-old Cherry star holing her face, kissing and smiling and goofing around. Rumors of their romance...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Who Is Zendaya’s Ex Jacob Elordi Dating Now?

Australian actor and Kissing Booth star Jacob Elordi has been connected to several of the hottest young starlets in Hollywood. One of his famous exes, Zendaya, has recently been revealed to be dating her Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Tom Holland, which is a bit ironic since Elordi had dated one of his own co-stars before he began seeing his Euphoria co-star. Who’s the actor dating now? We’ve got that answer and much more.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s kiss surprised the world: this is how the fans reacted

Since the adventures of Tom Holland Like Peter Parker, both he and his co-star, Zendaya, were caught up in romance rumors. It was in the year 2017 when the actors met for the first time on the Spiderman recording set to give rise to the new version of the super arachnid and, their chemistry was undeniable to the point that it crossed the screen.
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Zendaya and Tom Holland are officially back together

Things seem to be going great for Zendaya and Tom Holland. In photos published by Page Six, the “Spider-Man” costars were passionately kissing in Holland’s $125,000 Audi car during a sunset drive in Los Angeles on Thursday. They made use of their time during a red light to lock lips and when they weren’t kissing they were smiling and laughing at each other.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Zendaya & Tom Holland Have July 4th Dinner Date After Going Public With Romance – Photos

‘Spider-Man’ co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland grabbed a Thai dinner right after making their romance official with PDA pics. Zendaya, 24, and Tom Holland, 25, are caught in a web of love! The pair went out on a Fourth of July date on Sunday, grabbing Thai food late at night. Taking a window seat, the Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars looked like they kept it casual as they enjoyed a romantic tryst on Independence Day at Gala Thai. Zendaya wore an off-white long sleeve top, white sneakers and black socks. Meanwhile, Tom kept it simple with a yellow t-shirt, black shorts, and white sneakers.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

How Zendaya and Tom Holland Spent Their 4th of July Weekend Together

Zendaya and Tom Holland continue to enjoy each other's company. After getting photographed kissing last week, the Spider-Man co-stars spent the Fourth of July weekend together. An eyewitness tells ET, "Zendaya and Tom had dinner just the two of them at a nice, casual restaurant in Santa Barbara on July 4."
CelebritiesIn Style

Zendaya and Tom Holland Just Confirmed They're More Than Friends

After years of denying that they're together, photographers snapped Zendaya and Tom Holland making out in his car. According to Page Six, which published the photos, the two were in Los Angeles, Zendaya's hometown, when they kissed during a red light. Additional photos show them with Zendaya's mother, Claire Stoermer, in Silverlake. Neither Holland nor Zendaya has commented on the images, though the two previously dodged rumors about the possibility that the two are a couple. The two met on the set of 2017's Spider-Man.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Bomb: photos confirm romance between Zendaya and Tom Holland

The bomb of the day! After years full of rumors of an affair between Zendaya and Tom Holland, the long-awaited day came where the tests arrived. The artists were seen together in a car, having a great time and kissing. The images quickly went viral and confirmed the romantic relationship between Hollywood stars. Look at the photos!

Comments / 1

Community Policy