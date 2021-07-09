'Glamping' Is a Stupid Word, but a Great Idea
Let's talk about "glamping." To some people, it's simply camping with a few extra amenities, such as a bigger, sturdier tent or a well-maintained shower cabin nearby. To others, it's "a way to experience the untamed and completely unique parts of the world—without having to sacrifice creature comforts." And to others yet, like Maggie McGlinchy of Guest of a Guest, it's "an activity that tries to take all the awesomely dirty and disgusting things about camping and replace it with pretentious bullshit."
