'Glamping' Is a Stupid Word, but a Great Idea

If you have friends or family coming into town for an extended period of time, you might be racking your brain trying to figure out what activities you can do together to pass the time. While in El Paso, there are plenty of fun activities you and your family can enjoy, like shopping downtown, heading to one of the many city waterparks or Wet N Wild, an evening at Western Playland, a Chihuahuas or Locomotives game, and so much more. But if you have family in town for an extended period of time, you may need to start looking for activities outside of the El Paso area to keep everyone entertained.