What is Umbrella Insurance and How Does it Work?

While there's no way to predict what unforeseen events will impact our lives in the future, the right insurance plans can help provide financial protection. "Insurance, regardless of what you're protecting, is a promise that if something unexpected happens, you are made whole again financially," says Jessica Lepore, founder of Surevested. "We can never be truly prepared for the unexpected, however, having insurance gives you the peace of mind that if something happens beyond your control, you can get back on your feet as soon as possible."