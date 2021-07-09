Cancel
What is Umbrella Insurance and How Does it Work?

By Kate Ashford, Andrea Agostini
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUmbrella insurance is a personal liability policy that adds excess liability coverage if you’re found liable for property damage or bodily injury, and the costs exceed the limits of your existing car insurance, homeowners insurance, or renter’s insurance. It’s an added safety net for individuals that have a high chance of being sued or those who wish to protect high-value assets. Find out everything you need to know about umbrella coverage, how it works, and who needs it below.

