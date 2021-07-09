Olivia Rodrigo Adds Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff and St Vincent as Writers on Hit 'Deja Vu'
Olivia Rodrigo is very vocal when it comes to Taylor Swift and the inspiration she draws from the pop star — and now the singer's putting it in writing. The singer, 18, recently added Swift, Jack Antonoff, and St. Vincent as co-writers for her latest single "Deja Vu," crediting them for the song, which appears on Rodrigo's debut album, Sour. The additions were made to the song's Spotify and TIDAL metadata, according to Rolling Stone.people.com
