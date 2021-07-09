Cancel
Apparel

10 Work Bags You'll Be Proud to Carry in and Out of the Office

By India Yaffe
POPSUGAR
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As some of us begin returning to the office, we've got to get prepared. We're getting ready for a whole new kind of office wardrobe, but we also need a great bag. We have a love-hate relationship with work bags. We want them to be cute and trendy, but we need them to be functional, and that can be surprisingly difficult to come by — until now. These are the 10 best work bags we've found. They're adorable, stylish, and every single option can fit a 13-inch laptop, which is something we haven't had to think about in a long time. Now all you have to do is conquer the boardroom.

New York City, NY
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

