Fairview Heights, IL

Search on for missing man who got off Greyhound bus in Metro East

By KMOV.com Staff
KMOV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Police are looking for a man who they say went missing in Fairview Heights, Ill. after getting off a Greyhound bus. The search is on Tyshawn Owens, 25. Police say he left northern Illinois on a Greyhound bus and was headed to Memphis to visit his grandmother. However, Owens called a relative from a business and told them he got off at the wrong stop in St. Louis, and was in Fairview Heights close to the MetroLink stop at Route 161 near St. Clair Avenue. He does not have a cell phone.

