Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Increasing Professionalism in Policing through Education

By Dr. Jarrod Sadulski
Posted by 
In Homeland Security
In Homeland Security
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police officers, community leaders, citizens – everyone wants a professional police force. For one, professional police forces counter the baseless rhetoric that police cannot be trusted. From my experience with over two decades in law enforcement, I have found that the vast majority of officers are ethical, honest and do their job every day to the best of their ability because they genuinely care about the community they serve.

amuedge.com

Comments / 0

In Homeland Security

In Homeland Security

Washington, DC
91
Followers
672
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

InHomelandSecurity.com is a top online resource for breaking homeland security news and analysis. InHomelandSecurity.com is maintained by a network of field experts who cover topics dealing with terrorism research, emergency preparedness, coronavirus, COVID-19, disaster response, border security, transportation and logistics, military intelligence, law enforcement, cybersecurity, and national security. Check back daily for detailed analysis on breaking homeland security news from around the world.

 https://inhomelandsecurity.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Education#Police Training#Police Forces#Police Departments#The Chicago Sun Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
News Break
BBC
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Massachusetts StateMetroWest Daily News

Letter: Police in Wakefield displayed highest ideals of professional law enforcement

The peaceful resolution of the potentially explosive incident that occurred in Wakefield on Saturday was a clear victory for policing. Colonel Mason and the Mass State Police, along with their regional partners (NEMLEC) acquitted themselves in manner reflecting the highest ideals of professional law enforcement; preparation, skill, teamwork and perhaps most important restraint.
Polk County, FLThe Ledger

Judd: Does Congress really want professional police reform?

Police professionals support and welcome real police reform. Why is Congress missing a huge opportunity to change and improve police culture in America? The current federal police reform bill includes a laundry list of fragmented proposals designed to create political talking points, not a genuine attempt to fix problem policing where it exists.
Boston, MAcharlestownbridge.com

Boston School Police quietly phased out from all BPS schools

Without arrest powers, they will be known as Office of Safety Services. Though very few know, the long-standing Boston School Police have been phased out this month, losing their arrest powers and most other powers on July 1 due to the state Police Reform Act – and they will now be known as the Office of Safety Services.
Huntington, WVHerald-Dispatch

Former teacher continues to educate through rescue center

HUNTINGTON — For Andy McKee, reptiles are all he knows. That knowledge and passion for teaching have taken him from a middle school classroom to a reptile showroom in downtown Huntington where he owns and operates Mountain State Reptile Rescue. McKee jump-started the herpetology program at Our Lady of Fatima...
Palm Coast, FLflaglernewsweekly.com

Multiple Palm Coast Forums Increase Voter Education and Awareness

Bunnell, FL – There weren’t any fireworks and after more than two weeks of non-stop upheaval, the audience seemed relieved as candidates vying for the opportunity to be the next mayor of Palm Coast addressed the questions presented with civility. It’s been a long few weeks since qualifying officially ended...
Law EnforcementPosted by
Upworthy

White cop accuses Black women of shoplifting, then they showed receipts and exposed him

A white cop has been accused of racial profiling after he stopped two Black women coming out of a TJ Maxx. The cop claimed that someone had accused them of shoplifting but couldn't point to the person when asked. The women returned to the store and produced receipts for all their purchases, and filmed the incident to expose the cop. They started filming inside the store and confronted the cop after he stopped them. He said that the person who told him the women had shoplifted worked at the store, and later claimed that they didn't, reported God.dailydot. The cop said a Black man who worked there complained but the only Black man who works there confirmed he didn't call the cops on them.
SocietyCBS News

Over 70 dead, hundreds of businesses destroyed in week long riots and looting in South Africa

A week of violence, rioting, and looting has now killed more than 70 people and wrecked hundreds of businesses. The unrest began ten days ago in protest of the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma but morphed quickly into civil unrest over crippling poverty and a brutal fifth wave of COVID. Debora Patta went out with the police unit recovering stolen property and arresting the perpetrators.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Commanding general at Fort Rucker in Alabama orders ALL soldiers to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination if they are not wearing a face mask as the military mulls making the jab compulsory when it gets full FDA approval

The commander of Fort Ruckus in Alabama has ordered that all military personnel who are not vaccinated wear face masks while on base. Major General David J. Francis, who has commanded the base since 2019, updated the rules on Tuesday. Alabama is seeing a rise in COVID cases, and has...
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing.

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing. According to the most recent data, cases of the highly infectious Delta version of COVID-19 have increased dramatically in five U.S. states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided data on the Delta variant’s prevalence in 25 states...
RelationshipsAOL Corp

Woman refused vaccines for her daughter. Now she regrets it.

Angela Morris said she resisted Covid-19 vaccinations for herself and her 13-year-old daughter believing that other preventative measures, like mostly staying home and wearing masks, would be enough to ward off infection. But on July 1, Morris wrote on Facebook that her daughter, Caia Morris Cooper, had tested positive for...
Pittsburgh, PANew Pittsburgh Courier

Higher education and I are going through a break-up, a conscious uncoupling, a disentanglement

I may need a divorce. Since 2005, I have been a servant leader at colleges and universities in and around Pittsburgh. As I watched Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and MacArthur Genius Fellow Nikole Hannah-Jones deal with the typical lowballing of Black women I have come to know as the norm in higher ed, my throat felt dry. I found myself disgusted as I read about the controversy over Hannah-Jones being denied tenure* for a university position that traditionally comes with that benefit.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Week

Weapons of mass destruction

This is the editor's letter in the current issue of The Week magazine. A motorcyclist was roaring in and out of highway lanes on I-35 in Fort Worth when he decided that an SUV changed lanes to block him. The enraged biker, 19, raced past other vehicles, stopped the bike to block all lanes of traffic, and approached the SUV with a drawn handgun. The SUV driver jumped out and said he had kids in his vehicle. But when the motorcyclist didn't lower his gun, he raised his own and fired multiple shots, leaving the biker dying on the road. This was just one of hundreds of gun deaths last week, as our nation continues to devolve into a heavily armed Wild West. In 2020, with the pandemic, protests, and a divisive election further weakening frayed social bonds, Americans purchased more than 23 million guns — a 66 percent increase over 2019. Up to 40 percent of new gun sales, the firearm industry estimates, went to first-time buyers — with sales jumping 50 percent among Black customers and 47 percent among Hispanics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy