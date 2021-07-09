The Witcher 3 Complete Edition is a next-gen update with gear from the Netflix series

The Witcher fans were very excited this week as it marked the very first WitcherCon that was a global virtual celebration of the hit book, game, and television series! The partnership between Netflix and CD PROJEKT RED only increased during the celebration with a new trailer for the second season of the series and some new collectible reveals. One of these collectibles was an ultra-limited edition statue that featured a Netflix exclusive collaboration with iam8bit. The artist statue gives fans an animated depiction of The Witcher's first encounter with fans on the TV screen.