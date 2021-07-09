Cancel
Video Games

The Witcher 3 Complete Edition is a next-gen update with gear from the Netflix series

By Ryan Gilliam
Polygon
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeralt of Rivia’s third video game adventure will get some new gear inspired by Netflix's The Witcher series. At the first WitcherCon, streamed remotely via YouTube, CD Projekt Red reminded fans that it’s working on a next-gen update for The Witcher 3, which comes with the Complete Edition subtitle. The upgrade is set for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Windows PC. Fans who already own The Witcher 3 will get the Complete Edition upgrade for free.

www.polygon.com

Henry Cavill
