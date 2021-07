An industry insider has shared some release date information on a variety of upcoming Xbox Series X games, including the Perfect Dark reboot, the new Fable, an Avowed, the new RPG from Obsidian. The report comes the way of Jeff Grubb, who claims the following games won't be releasing next year, but in 2023: Fable, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and Contraband. Adding to this, Grubb claims the next game from InXile, the team best known for the Wasteland series, and The Coalition, the Gears of Studio, will also release during this year. However, attaching a string to all of this, Grubb claims some of these games may slip to 2024.