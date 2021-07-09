Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

This week on the internet: ‘Cat Person’ & Caroline Calloway are back

By Tiffany Kelly
Posted by 
Daily Dot
Daily Dot
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eQVXg_0asMg2zi00

Welcome to the Friday edition of Internet Insider, where we dissect the week online. Today:

  • Yes, we’re discussing Cat Person again
  • People are stretching the definition of ‘goofy’ with this viral TikTok
  • Caroline Calloway is now selling ‘Snake Oil’

Sign up to receive this newsletter in your inbox.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QyKdm_0asMg2zi00
Andy Rusch/Flickr (Public Domain)

BREAK THE INTERNET

Why we’re talking about ‘Cat Person’ again

I remember vividly the day Cat Person was published in the New Yorker. Everyone was sharing the link to the short story on social media, which included the memorable photo of an extreme close-up of two pairs of lips touching—one pair open, the other closed. The photo was creepier upon finishing the story, which was about a young woman’s uncomfortable sexual experience with an older man. The story went viral in a way that no other short story had before (short stories never go viral). The author, Kristen Roupenian, got a book deal. Then the internet collectively forgot about Cat Person until news broke in January that Cousin Greg from Succession was appearing in a film adaptation of the story. But on Thursday, we got a doozy of an update: a woman published an essay in Slate claiming that the main character in Cat Person was lifted from her real life.

Like the narrator, she dated a man more than a decade older than her. She also worked at the same movie theater and attended the same college. The physical descriptions of the man she dated, who is named Robert in the story, were also eerily similar. But, she says, the rest of the story—especially the sexual encounter—did not mimic her relationship with this man. It wasn’t just a coincidence: Alexis Nowicki eventually reveals that she spoke to Roupenian, who admits that the character in Cat Person was based on her—even though the two had never met. Roupenian, it turns out, knew the man she dated. While it’s a crazy story, it’s not uncommon for fiction writers to create characters based on people from real life, whether they have met those people or not. The Slate essay gave us yet another round of Cat Person discourse on Twitter. Writer Joe Berkowitz summarized it best: “This phase of Cat Person discourse proves it’s not enough just to avoid dating writers. No one is ever safe as long as writers live among you.” You have all been warned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JRgjI_0asMg2zi00
8BitDo

CHECK OUT THE LATEST FROM BAZAAR

What if a wireless mouse and an NES controller had a baby?

It’s easily the coolest-looking mouse. It handles as smoothly as the gamepad of your youth. And best of all, it’s under $25. The 8BitDo NES Mouse is yet another success story for 8BitDo. It has conquered the world of gamepads and is inching toward conquering mice. What’s next, keyboards? Full blown computers? If you’re on the market for a wireless mouse that’s both functional and gorgeous, we can’t recommend it enough.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J4PZf_0asMg2zi00
@_andrewcurtiss/TikTok

TIKTOK

How do you define ‘goofy’?

Andrew Curtis put cringe to the test with his recent TikTok. On June 23, Curtis posted a TikTok with the caption, “It’s totally OK to let your goofy side shine through.” To illustrate this point, he does a couple of funny faces and dances then laughs it off.

The video now has more than 21 million views, and it appears from Curtis’ other videos that his “goofy side” is not isolated to one TikTok. But his floofy-haired sincerity drew out some pretty dark definitions of goofy, for example, feigning jumping in front of a train or edging a wheelchair a little too close to a set of stairs. Audra Schroeder, senior writer

INFLUENCERS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CqC4S_0asMg2zi00
@carolinecalloway/Instagram

Caroline Calloway is now selling ‘Snake Oil’

Caroline Calloway, the Instagram influencer whose scams have often captivated and confounded the internet, is back with a collection of $75 face oils whose name calls back to one of the original—and ultimate—product scams: Snake Oil.

As Calloway explained in a series of Instagram Stories posted to her account on Monday, she’s obsessed with making her own face oils for both herself and her friends. Referring to those creations as “potions” (which she used in quotations), Calloway would take bottles of products she already had and mix them together; “I don’t invent anything new usually,” she noted. In an Instagram post later in the week, she shared a photo of her products’ labels and the ingredients, which include grape seed oil and rosemary oil. Michelle Jaworski, staff writer

MEME OF THE WEEK

Dom Toretto is here to help characters from other franchises.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g6OY0_0asMg2zi00

Now playing: “Atomic Bomb” by William Onyeabor

Questions? Feedback? Contact us at [email protected].

Comments / 0

Daily Dot

Daily Dot

141K+
Followers
5K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The ultimate destination for original reporting on Internet culture and life online

 https://www.dailydot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caroline Calloway
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Insider#The New Yorker#8bitdo#Nes Mouse#Instagram Stories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Cats
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Beauty YouTuber Jaclyn Hill says she was almost abducted, people are accusing her of lying

Beauty YouTuber Jaclyn Hill says she had “one of the scariest experiences of her life,” but people on Twitter aren’t buying it. Instead, some are threatening her. On July 11, Hill tweeted, “I seriously had one of the scariest experiences of my life last night. 2 guys were literally trying to physically pull me into their car while I was alone outside. Thank you Jesus that I’m okay but that was so traumatizing!”
Theater & DanceA.V. Club

Black TikTokers, tired of being ripped off, will not create a dance for “Thot Shit”

The cycle of popular songs on TikTok has been clear for a while now. A musician releases a track, a viral dance arises and millions of users take their shot at acing it, some of them gaining fame because of it—and then a new song comes along. However, a glitch in the Matrix occurred when “Thot Shit” by Megan Thee Stallion was released and no Black creator stepped in to choreograph a new viral dance for white users to latch onto. It’s called attention to how Black creators drive internet culture and trends, with white people consistently co-opting and profiting off their ideas. There’s now been a deliberate effort by many Black users to not create a dance for the song.
Behind Viral VideosCosmopolitan

People are losing it at this video of Addison Rae filming a TikTok in front of someone trying to work

If there's one thing we know about being a social media sensation, and especially a TikToker, it's that you have to learn never to be embarrassed by anything. Whether it's vlogging in busy shops or dancing in public places, you've got to be willing to just go with it. Which is exactly what's going on in this behind the scenes footage of Addison Rae filming a TikTok dance in a restaurant while a man seated behind her awkwardly tries to carry on working on his laptop. Props to her, and him quite frankly.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
People

Billie Eilish Laughs Off TikTok Critics Who Claim She's in a 'Flop Era': 'Eat My Dust'

Billie Eilish is dismissing her detractors. In a recent TikTok post set to her song "NDA," the 19-year-old artist shared a video of herself smiling and rolling her eyes with text on the screen that read, "is it just me or is billie in her flop era like why does she suck now..." Eilish wrote in the caption that this type of comment is "literally all i see on this app" lately.
AnimalsNewsweek

Cat Spying on Neighbor Has Internet in Stitches

Do you have nosy neighbors? Well, surely you can relate to one woman's experience, shared to TikTok, in which an occupier of the next-door flat was staring right at her. However, this wasn't the typical case of a person with a bone to pick about the weekly trash collection. Instead,...
Behind Viral VideosNew York Post

Uncanny Taylor Swift lookalike goes viral on TikTok

Fans can’t shake it off: This influencer looks uncannily like Taylor Swift. A TikTok user named Ashley — who uses the handle @traumarn13 — has gone viral for her extreme likeness to the 31-year-old pop star. Even the social media star’s own daughter was fooled by the resemblance. “She was...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Ned’s Declassified’ actress Lindsey Shaw criticized for mocking viral TikTok trend from Black creators

Former Nickelodeon actress Lindsey Shaw is being criticized for mocking a viral TikTok made by Black creators. The video, which Shaw has since deleted, shows her reacting negatively to the recent TikTok trend. TikToker @notnotcandace reposted the original video, in which Shaw says, “Hey, are we OK? What the fuck is this?” and then mockingly demonstrates the dance from the video.
CelebritiesPosted by
Indy100

Caroline Calloway is selling literal ‘Snake Oil’ but wants us to know she’s really not a scammer

This week, Caroline Calloway announced her latest business endeavour via her Instagram stories: A $75 skincare serum called “Snake Oil.”. “Okay, so, we all know that I have amazing skin,” Calloway starts the series of videos officially introducing the product. “I have the skin of a viral 18-year-old TikToker and I’m turning 30 in December,” she quips, though it’s seemingly true.
Skin CareRefinery29

We Have A Lot Of Questions About Caroline Calloway’s $75 “Elixir Of Youth Potion”

Countless $200 "Dreamer Bbs," three creative workshops, and one hotly anticipated memoir later, Caroline Calloway is pivoting to a new business venture: skincare. In a series of Instagram Stories published on Monday, Calloway revealed that her latest product — called “Snake Oil,” also called her “elixir of youth potion” — will be restocked on Wednesday. And for just $75, this mystery vial can be all yours.
Internetinputmag.com

Everyone you love is doing it: How the 'photo dump' took over Instagram

Instagram is full of dumps. Not that kind — but the kind from your camera roll, involving a carousel post of random pictures tied together by one nonchalant caption. Over the past year, you’ve probably noticed more and more “photo dumps” on your feed, or even posted a few of them yourself. After all, if one photo says a thousand words, a photo dump is practically a novel.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Caroline Calloway to launch homemade skincare ‘potion’ named ‘Snake Oil’

Internet star Caroline Calloway has said she wants to launch and sell a special blend of her own face oil through Instagram, called “Snake Oil”.The 29-year-old detailed her new venture on Instagram Stories, in which she said she has “the skin of a viral 18-year-old TikToker”.Ms Calloway, who rose to popularity for her Instagram posts with long, diary-style captions, claimed her homemade “elixir of youth” was effective for treating ageing skin and acne.She did not disclose the exact ingredients in the face oil, but told a follower they would be listed “when we get professional labelling done”.In her video, she...
Behind Viral Videosinputmag.com

Ugh, why: Instagram will try making its app look like TikTok

Instagram has already attempted to copy TikTok with its Reels feature — an in-app tool for making short-form videos. But now it’s going further, as the company intends to experiment with changes that make the app look even like more TikTok. “We’re also going to be experimenting with how do...
Books & LiteratureVogue

What’s All This Fresh Drama About “Cat Person”?

At times, it seems as though “the discourse” – AKA what’s being obsessively discussed on Twitter, a site that consumes more of my time and brain space than I like to admit – is cyclical. Four years after the release of “Cat Person” – a short story about a hookup gone wrong written by author Kristen Roupenian for The New Yorker – we’re somehow debating it again, as though the furor that accompanied its initial reception wasn’t enough. Below, get all the answers to your questions about why, exactly, the story is back in the ether.

Comments / 0

Community Policy