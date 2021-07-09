Cancel
August Getty's Immersive TINITUS Collection Brings Inclusivity and Diversity to Paris Couture Week

By Sarah Wasilak
While Paris Haute Couture Week has been a celebration of fashion and a return to runway gatherings thus far, designer August Getty (he/him/she/her) has gone beyond, creating a digital universe to introduce us to TINITUS. Getty, who came out as nonbinary during the pandemic, wanted to present an all-inclusive collection that spoke to his own journey and personal transformation, but was also for everyone.

