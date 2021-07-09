Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Australian TikToker Caitlyn Loane dead at 19

By Audra Schroeder
Posted by 
Daily Dot
Daily Dot
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IlXj0_0asMfv3H00

TikTok star Caitlyn Loane, known for her videos depicting life on a Tasmanian farm, has reportedly died by suicide at age 19.

Loane’s parents confirmed her death to the Mercury. “She was a lovely, crazy young woman who was an invaluable member of our family,” said father Phillip Loane, adding that “Every day should be R U OK Day,” a reference to Australian suicide prevention organization R U OK’s national day of mental health awareness.

Loane worked on her family’s farm in northern Tasmania, and drew in more than 60,000 followers with her videos showing the day-to-day routine of a livestock manager. Her TikTok bio states another one of her passions: “Promoting Women in Agriculture.”

@catieloane

Day in the life – Sunday Edition #lambmarking

♬ Drunk Driving – Warren Zeiders

In her last TikTok, posted June 26, Loane used a piece of audio that asks, “How far would you drive for the girl of your dreams?” The caption says, “Who’s driving to Tasmania.”

@catieloane

Who’s driving to Tasmania #womeninag

♬ original sound – hunter paige

According to the Daily Mail, Loane judged a cattle competition last month and told TasWeekend about applying to “Sunday Creek Cattle Station, in the Northern Territory, so I could gain experience and learn more” back in 2018. She added that “It was character building and I had to adopt a great work ethic, which I apply to my own enterprise here at home.”

For more information about suicide prevention or to speak with someone confidentially, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (U.S.) or Samaritans (U.K.).

Comments / 0

Daily Dot

Daily Dot

141K+
Followers
5K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The ultimate destination for original reporting on Internet culture and life online

 https://www.dailydot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Australian#Tiktoker#Tasmanian#Mercury#U Ok#Womeninag#The Daily Mail#Tasweekend#Samaritans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Agriculture
Country
Australia
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Dot

Video: White man allegedly beats Black teen with belt for using profanity

A white man wielding a belt was captured on security footage charging at and pushing a Black teen in Georgia. He allegedly beat the teen with the belt, according to 11Alive. Twenty-nine-year-old Matt Martel allegedly attacked the 15-year-old over his use of profanity, according to an interview with police. The entire incident was captured on security footage.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Mail

Australian TikTok star takes her own life aged just 19 after attracting a legion of fans by sharing her life as a fourth-generation farmer - as her poignant final post is revealed

A trailblazing young female farmer who gained global notoriety for her TikTok videos, has tragically ended her own life just days after posting an upbeat clip to her tens of thousands of followers. Caitlyn Loane, 19, was a fourth-generation farmer who garnered legions of admirers by showcasing her life in...
Wilmington, DEpapermag.com

TikTok Star Swavy Dead at 19

TikTok star Swavy, a.k.a. @babyface.s, has died. He was 19. According to a statement from the Wilmington Police Department, the popular creator — real name Matima Miller — was fatally shot on Monday. Delaware Online reports that the incident occurred in Wilmington's Southbridge neighborhood around 10:42 a.m. He reportedly died after being transferred to a hospital.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

A notorious ‘Karen’ got shamed by onlookers after being recognised in the street

A “Karen” who went viral last month after she called the police on two Black women has been shamed by onlookers who recognised her in the street.In the original incident, TikToker Alana Lambert uploaded multiple parts explaining how the woman accused her and her friend of threatening to “beat” her after she refused to return a dropped charger in Central Park, New York.The situation escalated when the woman in question decided to call the police, accusing the other women of “threatening” her, and admitting to being racist.“I pick my race over any race, what’s your problem,” the woman says.Over 2.6m...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Woman reveals she and friend accidentally ‘drugged’ themselves by smelling ‘highly poisonous’ flower

A woman has recounted how she and a friend accidentally “drugged” themselves with a toxic flower in a viral TikTok.Last week, musician Raffaela Weyman, who goes by the username @SongsByRalph on TikTok, uploaded a video in which she explained that she and her friend had spent the night smelling the bloom after coming across the “beautiful flower”.However, according to the singer-songwriter, the pair began to feel weird shortly after, with Weyman revealing that that night she experienced her “first sleep paralysis dream”.The friends reportedly discovered the issue the next morning, when they identified the flower as Angel’s Trumpet, an “extremely...
Behind Viral VideosBBC

Swavy: TikTok star dead in senseless shooting, family say

TikTok star Swavy has died in "a senseless act of gun violence", his family has confirmed. The 19-year-old, whose real name is Matima Miller, was shot and taken to hospital on Monday, according to police in the US state of Delaware. More details will be released when possible, the Wilmington...
Wilmington, DEThe Tab

Friends mourn after TikToker Swavy is shot dead at age 19

Friends of TikToker Swavy are mourning after the American social media star was shot and killed yesterday. Swavy, who amassed 2.3 million followers on the app with a mix of dances, giveaways, and comedy skits, reportedly died in Delaware on Monday. Fellow YouTubers have posted tearful tributes, confirming the news...
AustraliaPosted by
Daily Dot

‘You guys are getting ripped off’: Australian TikToker shocked after looking up price of her ADHD meds in America

An Australian TikToker shared a video comparing the cost of her ADHD medication in Australia and America, and the difference is jarring, to say the least. User @esorirb states in the video, which has garnered 1.2 million views since being posted on Thursday, that a month’s supply of her medication, Vyvance, costs $29 in Australia. That same medication costs around $350 in the U.S., depending on which pharmacy one goes to.

Comments / 0

Community Policy