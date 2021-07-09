Australian TikToker Caitlyn Loane dead at 19

TikTok star Caitlyn Loane, known for her videos depicting life on a Tasmanian farm, has reportedly died by suicide at age 19.

Loane’s parents confirmed her death to the Mercury. “She was a lovely, crazy young woman who was an invaluable member of our family,” said father Phillip Loane, adding that “Every day should be R U OK Day,” a reference to Australian suicide prevention organization R U OK’s national day of mental health awareness.

Loane worked on her family’s farm in northern Tasmania, and drew in more than 60,000 followers with her videos showing the day-to-day routine of a livestock manager. Her TikTok bio states another one of her passions: “Promoting Women in Agriculture.”

In her last TikTok, posted June 26, Loane used a piece of audio that asks, “How far would you drive for the girl of your dreams?” The caption says, “Who’s driving to Tasmania.”

According to the Daily Mail, Loane judged a cattle competition last month and told TasWeekend about applying to “Sunday Creek Cattle Station, in the Northern Territory, so I could gain experience and learn more” back in 2018. She added that “It was character building and I had to adopt a great work ethic, which I apply to my own enterprise here at home.”

For more information about suicide prevention or to speak with someone confidentially, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (U.S.) or Samaritans (U.K.).