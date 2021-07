Novak Djokovic will be aiming to win the sixth Wimbledon championship and 20th Grand Slam title of his career when he takes on Matteo Berrettini in the men’s singles final today. The world number one defeated Dennis Shapovalov in the semi-finals in straight sets to reach his third straight final at SW19 and has yet to drop a set since he beat Jack Draper in four in the opening round. FOLLOW LIVE: DJOKOVIC FACES BERRETTINI IN MEN’S FINALBerrettini is playing in his first Grand Slam final, compared to Djokovic’s 30th, but the big-serving Italian has been on dominant form this...