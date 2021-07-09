WWE’s Stephanie McMahon on Re-Launching Live Events With Fans in Attendance: ‘We Absolutely Cannot Wait’

Vince McMahon made a rare trip down to Orlando. Fightful Select reported the following, noting that the WWE Chairman appeared at the WWE Performance Center last week. We've seen Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Shotzi Blackheart and Bronson Reed all appear at Raw and Smackdown in recent weeks for dark matches or Main Event tapings. We're told this is a part of a major scouting effort to replenish the WWE main roster that has been hit with releases and repeat booking in recent months. In addition to that, this major scouting effort has led to influential names in the company personally coming to the Performance Center to scout talent, with Vince McMahon being scheduled to be there this past week, with Thursday being the date Fightful was told. Recent weeks also saw Bruce Prichard and Johnny Ace make the trip to Orlando to scout talent, which was done at WWE PC Live events -- in house events not open to the public.