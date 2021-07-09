Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE’s Stephanie McMahon on Re-Launching Live Events With Fans in Attendance: ‘We Absolutely Cannot Wait’

By Joe Otterson
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 7 days ago

WWE is getting back on the road with a bang. The sports entertainment giant is set to begin hosting regular live events across the country with fans in attendance for the first time in over a year starting on July 16 with a 25 city tour schedule set to run through Labor Day. This comes after WWE successfully hosted their flagship PPV, WrestleMania, back in April across two nights with over 51,000 fans in attendance.

variety.com

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

25K+
Followers
35K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Mcmahon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Video#Live Events#Combat#Ppv#Wrestlemania#Thunderdome#The Famous Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Censored’ WWE Women’s Match

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon takes all the calls in the company. The former WWE star Lana is no longer with WWE but she is still under a non-compete clause. She recently opened up about her WWE stint while speaking on Talk Is Jericho. She talked anout the inconsistent WWE booking. The Ravishing Russia revealed that a huge angle with Chelsea Green and Mickie James was taped. Roman Reigns ‘Angers’ WWE Diva Backstage.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Stephanie McMahon Email To Roman Reigns Leaks

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon seems to be all geared up alongside the talents to welcome the live fans back in the attendance. The company had brought the idea of WWE ThunderDome which have worked well but nothing can replace the live audience at the shows. Stephanie McMahon writes...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Event In Atlanta Has Been Canceled

The September 17 edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will no longer take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The arena announced today that the event has been canceled. No reason was given, but refunds are available at the point of purchase. WWE has not announced a...
WWEstillrealtous.com

Bray Wyatt Breaks His Silence To Send A Heartfelt Message To Fans

Bray Wyatt is always one of the most talked about stars on the WWE roster and for months now fans have been talking about his absence from WWE programming. The Fiend was defeated by Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 after Alexa Bliss turned on him, and Bray Wyatt hasn’t been seen since he appeared in a Firefly Funhouse segment on Raw the next night.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Edge Drops WWE Retirement Bombshell

While Edge has come back to WWE action in a huge way, it seems that The Rated ‘R’ Superstar may not be on this ride for much longer. Even with Edge being in the best physical shape of his life, the years and years of wear and tear have and continue to take a toll…Brock Lesnar ‘New Name’ After WWE Leaks.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bobby Lashley ‘Real Fight’ With AEW Star Leaks

Bobby Lashley had trained in Ohio Valley Wrestling(OVW), WWE’s former developmental territory. Many future stars including former world champions like Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Randy Orton were part of OVW. Kenny Bolin recalls Bobby Lashley vs Mark Henry in OVW. Recently, “The Starmaker” Kenny Bolin, who was a manager...
WWE411mania.com

WWE News: Big E. Addresses the Crowd After Smackdown Ends, Seth Rollins Wins Main Event

– Tonight’s Smackdown saw Big E get a microphone and address the crowd in the Toyota Center in Houston after the show went off the air. A fan-shot video can be seen below, in which E. talks about how over the last year and a half the WWE roster has been looking at screens instead of fans and doing what they can to entertain fans. He said he couldn’t imagine a better crowd in the United States than in Houston and thanked them for being there and giving their energy:
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 7/3 – WKPWP Interview Classic with ex-WWE Creative Kevin Eck: (6-30-16) Vince’s inner circle, Triple H-Kevin Dunn, McMahon’s early view on The Shield, Lesnar, Punk-UFC, Stephanie’s self-awareness, more (145 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago (6-30-2016). This Interview Classic features PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s interview with former WWE Creative Team member Kevin Eck (2011-2014) discussing hot topics in pro wrestling right now including Roster Split insights, backstage details on how Smackdown is written, Stephanie McMahon’s self-awareness and involvement in her own presentation on TV, Roman Reigns suspension, origins and evolution of The Shield’s perception by Vince McMahon including who was seen as a second-tier talent rather than a main eventer, Brock Lesnar’s UFC-WWE connection, Vince McMahon backstage stories, who sat to Vince’s right and left at production meetings, and much much more.
WWEComicBook

WWE Fans Loved Vince McMahon's Bizarre Opening to WWE SmackDown

WWE officially returned to the road with this week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown, taking place in front of an electrified crowd at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The show opened on a bizarre note, as Vince McMahon strutted his way onto the entrance ramp, shouted "Where the hell have you been?" then walked to the back. Fans quickly took to Twitter to react to seeing Vince, with many of them laughing at the randomness of his appearance. Tell us what you thought of seeing McMahon on TV again in the comments below!
WWEbleedingcool.com

Stephanie McMahon Promises Changes for WWE Post-Thunderdome Era

After one more week, WWE will finally leave behind the Thunderdome and venture out on tour, spreading joy (and hopefully nothing other than joy) to the WWE Universe live and in person. Naturally, that will warrant a new set, especially as the current set for Raw and Smackdown is built around the walls of LED video screens that makes up the Thunderdome. But while you can take WWE Raw and Smackdown out of the Thunderdome, as it turns out, maybe you can't take the Thunderdome out of Raw and Smackdown.
WWEnewsbrig.com

Vince McMahon told Mojo Rawley he is one of WWE’s best athletes

Vince McMahon praised ex-WWE star Mojo Rawley for his athletic ability and also for his work ethic when he was part of WWE. The former Andre the Giant Memorial winner stated that he felt invigorated after receiving praise from Vince McMahon. Mojo Rawley transitioned to the world of pro wrestling...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Vince McMahon really likes a current WWE storyline

In the last few weeks, we have seen on the Monday Night television screens some very particular segments, in which the protagonists were Eva Marie and her trusted ally Doudrop, who until a few weeks ago was called Piper Niven in the rings of NXT UK. After the return to...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Details On Vince McMahon Visiting WWE Performance Center

Vince McMahon made a rare trip down to Orlando. Fightful Select reported the following, noting that the WWE Chairman appeared at the WWE Performance Center last week. We've seen Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Shotzi Blackheart and Bronson Reed all appear at Raw and Smackdown in recent weeks for dark matches or Main Event tapings. We're told this is a part of a major scouting effort to replenish the WWE main roster that has been hit with releases and repeat booking in recent months. In addition to that, this major scouting effort has led to influential names in the company personally coming to the Performance Center to scout talent, with Vince McMahon being scheduled to be there this past week, with Thursday being the date Fightful was told. Recent weeks also saw Bruce Prichard and Johnny Ace make the trip to Orlando to scout talent, which was done at WWE PC Live events -- in house events not open to the public.
WWEBleacher Report

The Rock Congratulates WWE, Vince McMahon on Return of Shows with Live Audiences

Like many wrestling fans around the country, The Rock is ready for WWE to hit the road again. The People's Champion congratulated the company and chairman Vince McMahon for nearing its return to traditional live events:. WWE staged WrestleMania 37 in front of a limited audience at Raymond James Stadium...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Fined’ WWE Stars For Breaking Character

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon seems to avoid unwanted delays during his work and wants to get the job done in time. During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic gold medalist recalled taping the memorable cowboy hat segment from the July 5th, 2001 episode of SmackDown. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy