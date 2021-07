You know Madonna. Aside from being considered the "Queen of Pop," she is also known for being the "Queen of Reinvention." After all, she has enjoyed a successful career that is still going strong after 30 years. Her latest studio album, "Madame X," was released in 2019 and saw the powerhouse icon embody different personas and characters. As seen in the trailer for the album, Madonna explained that Madame X was a woman with many sides to her. The LP cemented the "Like a Prayer" hitmakers legendary status and topped the US Billboard 200.