Global Arts Live officially ushers in Connie C. Chin as its new executive director on July 26, marking a major shift in the nonprofit arts-presenting organization as it prepares to welcome back live performance. Founder Maure Aronson, who has been running the show for nearly three decades, will step back from day-to-day administration to focus on programming as the organization’s director of artistic programs. “Isn’t that going to be fun, to watch him set free?” says Chin. “We all can’t wait to see what he’s going to program next.”