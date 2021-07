If Samsung was hoping for a leak-free summer, the last week of news has ruined those plans entirely. Not only did we get a good look at the company's first Wear OS watch, but yesterday, the Galaxy Z Flip3 showed off its next generation of clamshell smartphones. If you've been waiting to get your eyes on that device's big brother, today's your lucky day. New renders show off the Galaxy Z Fold3 from every angle, complete with three stylish colors.