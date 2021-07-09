Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toledo, OH

States seeing mixed results with vaccine lotteries

By Josh Croup
13abc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio was the first in the nation to launch a COVID-19 vaccine lottery. Gov. Mike DeWine has brushed off criticism ever since the state launched the sweepstakes on May 12. But since Ohio began offering the cash and scholarship incentives, at least a dozen other states followed.

www.13abc.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Vaccines
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
City
Toledo, OH
State
Ohio State
Toledo, OH
Government
State
Arkansas State
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Toledo, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Statehouse#Lotteries#Cdc#Ohio House#Vaccinations#Wtvg#The Mi Shot#Jama#Cdc#Kaiser Family Foundation#Republicans#House Health Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Boston University
News Break
Politics
News Break
Lottery
Related
Public HealthPosted by
IBTimes

A Deadly Mix: Low Vaccination Rates. High Delta Variant Cases. 12 States At Risk

As the Delta variant continues to be a concern due to its high infection rate, it poses a particularly serious risk in U.S. states that have a low vaccinated population. According to data from Covid Act Now, an independent nonprofit group focused on helping people make informed decisions by providing timely and accurate data about COVID in the U.S., there are 12 states which are at “high risk” for contracting the Delta variant.
Illinois StatePantagraph

First state COVID-19 vaccine lottery drawings are Thursday. Illinois to give $10 million in prizes, scholarships to vaccinated residents over summer.

CHICAGO — The first drawings in the state’s vaccine lottery are scheduled for Thursday afternoon, when one vaccinated Illinois resident will be awarded a $1 million prize and three vaccinated students will receive $150,000 scholarships. In an effort to encourage the public to get vaccinated, Illinois is offering $7 million...
Lotterywmay.com

Additional COVID Vaccine Lottery Rolled Out For Some Frontline State Workers

As Illinois launches its COVID-19 vaccination lottery with the first drawings on Thursday, the state is also offering incentives to frontline workers in certain state agencies to encourage them to get vaccinated as well. The new program is open to workers in direct care facilities through four state agencies… Human...
Michigan StateMonroe Evening News

Vaccination lottery creates incentive for Michiganders

All Michiganders who have received a COVID-19 vaccination can now enter a lottery-style raffle for a shot at winning millions of dollars. In an effort to encourage more Michigan residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, this raffle gives those who are vaccinated the chance to win up to $5 million in cash and a combined total of nearly $500,000 in college scholarships.
Public HealthDaily Reflector

State urges residents to get vaccinated as trends see negative turn

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday urged unvaccinated North Carolinians to get a COVID-19 shot as new cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been inching up across the state. North Carolina’s early warning systems are showing more people going to the emergency department with COVID-like illness...
Ohio State13abc.com

COVID Delta variant on the rise in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Health officials say the Delta Variant is on the rise in Ohio. Doctors say COVID is surging in some states, mostly among the young and the unvaccinated. Ohio has seen a rise in cases coming out of the 4th of July holiday. Health officials are urging those who are unvaccinated to continue to socially distance and wear a mask to reduce your risk.
Charleston, WVwvgazettemail.com

Justice: Vaccine incentive lottery is legit

Gov. Jim Justice defended the legitimacy of the West Virginia’s vaccine incentive sweepstakes saying during his COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, “You’ve got to know, from my standpoint, I don’t want to know who’s won until the Lottery picks them.”. With just 349,000 total sweepstakes entries, Justice suggested the odds of winning...
Washington Statefox29.com

Washington state vaccine lottery: King County mechanic wins $1M grand prize

KING COUNTY, Wash. - The grand prize winner of Washington state's Shot of a Lifetime vaccine lottery was announced by Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday. Kameron M., a motorcycle mechanic in his early 20s whose full last name wasn't shared, is the lucky resident who became $1 million richer for getting at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine before June 30.
Ohio State13abc.com

Ohio Task Force One returns from Surfside building collapse mission

DAYTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Task Force One returned home Thursday after their deployment to Surfside, Florida to help with search and recovery efforts in the wake of the condominium collapse. The team spent more than a week clearing debris and searching through the rubble after the collapse that killed...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.

Comments / 1

Community Policy