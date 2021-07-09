Review: 'Black Widow' is finally reaching its loyal fandom
Over a year after it was originally set to release, "Black Widow", the first and only standalone film for Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff, is finally reaching its loyal fandom. The Marvel Avenger known for her skill, sass and skintight outfits - we live for the many times Johansson has shut down reporters' sexist questions as the only leading female in a cast full of men - Romanoff was due her own feature years ago, though now is perhaps the most appropriate time for the complicated figure to shine: in a post-Me Too era where female action stars are not confined, nor defined, by the skin they show and the men they kiss.seattlerefined.com
