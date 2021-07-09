Review: 'Black Widow' is finally reaching its loyal fandom

Okay, now we’re talking “Summer at the movies”! Yeah, yeah we’ve had the newest entry in a “tentpole franchise” with the mind- (and butt) numbing F9, but this Friday’s big release continues a now 13-year tradition. We’re going back to the multiplex (or a deluxe “single-screen palace” for those lucky few) for a deep dive into the Marvel Cinematic Universe! “Excelsior’, as our much-missed “king of cameos” would say. Oh, and this dive is so “deep’ you may get a bit of whiplash in your reclining theatre seat (or in your “Lazy boy” at home, which is now an option, but go out, please) since it’s a prequel to the film in which we said goodbye to this character, from 2019. But really, after her introduction in 2010s IRON MAN II, and roles in six other MCU epics, she, yes S-H-E, is long, long overdue for a solo showcase (heck, a team-up with her bow-wielding BFF would’ve been nice). And after countless release date changes, it’s finally time for film fans to brace themselves for the sting (or should it be bite) of the BLACK WIDOW! To quote Stan once more, “Face front!”, or you won’t see the screen, ‘natch’ true believers!