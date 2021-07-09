WayFoward reveals RWBY: Arrowfall coming 2022
WayForward has finally lifted the lid on their newest project which is based on the RWBY animated series. The company showcased the first trailer for RWBY: Arrowfall which now has a finalised title and is due to be released on multiple platforms in 2022. The soundtrack to RWBY: Arrowfall will be composed by veteran composer, Dale North. Check out the trailer for the game down below and expect more details to come in the coming months.mynintendonews.com
