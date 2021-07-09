WayFoward reveals RWBY: Arrowfall coming 2022

Destiny 2's next expansion, The Witch Queen, is set to be revealed next month, with a special Destiny 2 Showcase event planned for August 24th. Bungie announced back in February that it had decided to delay The Witch Queen to early 2022, but it still seems like the team is ready to show its hand in regards to what this next chapter will hold. It makes sense — supposed leaks are already doing the rounds, so some official news on what the expansion will bring should be enough to keep fans involved. The August date also coincides with the start of the next Destiny 2 season (which will also bring cross-play), so it seems likely based on the timing that the events that unfold in Season 15 will directly lead up to whatever Bungie teases for its next major expansion.