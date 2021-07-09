Cancel
WayFoward reveals RWBY: Arrowfall coming 2022

My Nintendo News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWayForward has finally lifted the lid on their newest project which is based on the RWBY animated series. The company showcased the first trailer for RWBY: Arrowfall which now has a finalised title and is due to be released on multiple platforms in 2022. The soundtrack to RWBY: Arrowfall will be composed by veteran composer, Dale North. Check out the trailer for the game down below and expect more details to come in the coming months.

mynintendonews.com

