Bennedict Mathurin advances to FIBA U19 World Cup semifinals; Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo post double-doubles in losses
Bennedict Mathurin and Canada are moving on to the FIBA U19 World Cup semifinals after squeaking out an 81-77 win over Spain. Mathurin had a quiet game with three points, three rebounds, a block and an assist in 32 minutes. He only took four shots, making one 2-pointer and missing his lone 3-point attempt. Still, Mathurin was a team-high +7.www.azdesertswarm.com
