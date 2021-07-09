Bennedict Mathurin advances to FIBA U19 World Cup semifinals; Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo post double-doubles in losses

Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the U.S. routed Turkey 83-54 Saturday at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Riga, Latvia. The 7-foot-1 Holmgren was in the starting five and hit a 3-pointer for his first bucket to put the U.S. up 11-0 in its World Cup opener. He finished 5 of 10 from the field, including 2 of 4 on 3-pointers, in 20 minutes. He added five assists and a pair of blocks.