Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Bennedict Mathurin advances to FIBA U19 World Cup semifinals; Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo post double-doubles in losses

By Ryan Kelapire
azdesertswarm.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBennedict Mathurin and Canada are moving on to the FIBA U19 World Cup semifinals after squeaking out an 81-77 win over Spain. Mathurin had a quiet game with three points, three rebounds, a block and an assist in 32 minutes. He only took four shots, making one 2-pointer and missing his lone 3-point attempt. Still, Mathurin was a team-high +7.

www.azdesertswarm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Wembanyama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiba#Serbia#Oumar Ballo Post#Team Usa#Ua#Fiba#Spg#Bpg#Fg#Ppg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
News Break
Basketball
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
Related
BasketballPosted by
The Spun

Report: More Details Emerge From Situation With USA Basketball

Troubling details emerged Thursday evening surrounding the ongoing situation with Team USA men’s basketball. It all began when reports surfaced saying Bradley Beal had been placed in health and safety protocols due to COVID-19. It wasn’t before long when Team USA then announced Beal will not be playing at all in the Tokyo Olympics. It’s an unfortunate development for one of the NBA’s brightest stars.
NBAchatsports.com

Jonathan Davis and Team USA start their FIBA U19 World Cup title defense

Jonathan Davis, FIBA Under-19 World Championship for Women, FIBA Under-19 World Championship, United States men's national basketball team, United States of America, Latvia, USA Basketball, Nigel Hayes, FIBA Basketball World Cup, Sam Dekker. The 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup starts on Saturday, July 3 in Latvia and our very own...
San Jose, CASan Jose State University Spartans

Tibet Gorener Set To Take Part In FIBA U19 World Cup

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Incoming San Jose State men's basketball forward Tibet Gorener will give the Spartans just their second-ever representative at the FIBA World Cup this week when he laces up for Turkey at the U19 World Cup in Latvia. Gorener joins Spartan Great Darnell Hillman, who played for...
Basketballchatsports.com

MBB | Marciulionis To Play For Lithuania At FIBA U19 World Cup

MORAGA, Calif. — Incoming freshman and highly-touted international recruit Augustas Marciulionis will appear in the FIBA U19 World Cup this weekend in Latvia and represent his home country of Lithuania. The tournament features top young talent from all around the globe and a total of 16 teams will participate in the event.
Basketballseehafernews.com

Wisconsin Collegiate Stars Play Big Roles In FIBA U19 World Cup

A pair of Wisconsin Division One basketball stars are playing big roles in the 2021 F-I-B-A Under-19 World Cup in Latvia. Badgers forward Jonathan Davis connected on a pair of 3-pointers and scored seven points as Team U-S-A beat Australia 87-66. The Americans road a big third-period rally to the...
BasketballThe Spokesman-Review

Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren helps USA win FIBA U19 World Cup opener

Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the U.S. routed Turkey 83-54 Saturday at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Riga, Latvia. The 7-foot-1 Holmgren was in the starting five and hit a 3-pointer for his first bucket to put the U.S. up 11-0 in its World Cup opener. He finished 5 of 10 from the field, including 2 of 4 on 3-pointers, in 20 minutes. He added five assists and a pair of blocks.
Basketball12thman.com

Brown Begins Play for Team Canada at FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup

TORONTO – Texas A&M men's basketball's Javonte Brown was selected to Canada Basketball's FIBA U19 World Cup roster in Riga and Daugavpils, Latvia, and saw three minutes of action in the Canadians' 80-71 opening victory over Lithuania on Saturday. Brown initially took part in a training camp at Monteverde Academy...
SportsSporting News

Cambage Withdraws From Tokyo Olympics Following Multiple Allegations

Opals star Liz Cambage has withdrawn from next week's Tokyo 2020 Games following reports of a breach of the team's COVID-19 bubble. It's understood Cambage engaged in a verbal and physical exchange during a behind-closed-doors scrimmage match against Nigeria in Las Vegas, where the Australian women's team are based ahead of their quest for gold in Tokyo.
BasketballScarlet Nation

Trio of Boilermakers off and running in Lativa in FIBA U19 World Cup

Caleb Furst, Jaden Ivey and Zach Edey are off and running in the group phase portion of the FIBA U19 World Cup in Riga, Latvia. The quest of the Purdue stars: A gold medal. On Saturday, Ivey and Furst helped lead the United States to an 83-54 opening victory vs. Turkey. Earlier, Edey and Canada rolled to an 80-71 triumph vs. Lithuania in their opener.
Basketballchatsports.com

FIBA U19 World Cup - USA and Canada Win

Canada, FIBA Under-19 World Championship for Women, Canada–United States relations, FIBA, FIBA Under-19 World Championship. It was a good start to international play for the three Boilermakers in the FIBA 2021 U19 World Cup. The Canadian team one against Lithuania 80-71. Zach Edey started the morning off collecting a monster...
Arizona StatePosted by
FanSided

Arizona Basketball: Azuolas Tubelis and Ben Mathurin face off at U19’s

DAUGAVPILS, LATVIA – Arizona Basketball stars Ben Mathurin and Azuolas Tubelis debuted at the FIBA U19 Tournament as Canada defeated Lithuania 81-70. It was a good day if you are a fan of Arizona Basketball as sophomores Azuolas Tubelis and Ben Mathurin made their debut at the FIBA U19 Tournament, competing at one of the highest levels for college athletes.
Creighton, NEGoCreighton.com

Nembhard's Heroics Carry Canada To Semifinals at FIBA U19 World Cup

#2 Canada 81, #3 Spain 77 - Box Score - - Highlights. – Incoming Creighton freshman Ryan Nembhard once again starred when his team needed it most to help Canada improve to 5-0 at the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup following a come-from-behind 81-77 win vs. Spain on Friday afternoon in Riga, Latvia.
Basketballanonymouseagle.com

2021 FIBA U19 World Cup: Canada Powers Past Japan

Canada moved to 2-0 in the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup on Sunday in Latvia as they picked up a 100-75 victory over Japan. It was even easier than that for them, as they led by 34 at one point early in the fourth quarter. That keeps them unbeaten in Group A play and on track to secure the top seed in the group heading into the knockout rounds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy