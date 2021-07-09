German City’s Restitution of Franz Marc Painting Comes to a Standstill

In his canvases, time and place become fluid, and all kinds of ostensible givens are undone in real time. Eleven years ago, Michael Armitage was a student in London’s Royal Academy Schools; now he has a solo show in the Royal Academy itself. The last time he exhibited in this building, it was at the end of what he calls a “difficult but fundamental” postgraduate course during which he broke down and rebuilt his approach to painting, moving from abstraction back to figuration and beginning to work on the rough Ugandan bark cloth, lubugo, that’s now an integral part of his art. Returning to the fabled institution on Piccadilly, Armitage is presenting a minisurvey – Paradise Edict, which originated at Munich’s Haus der Kunst – extracting 15 paintings from his last seven years’ work, during which time he joined White Cube’s roster, had solo exhibitions from the Norval Foundation in Cape Town to MOMA in New York and alternated his base between Nairobi, where he was born, in 1984, and London. It’s a lot for one person to process; which is perhaps why, when Armitage pops up on my laptop screen, he appears to be sitting peaceably in a secluded cave.