Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Bad news for your neighbors: Captain Beefheart's Trout Mask Replica is finally available to stream

By Tatiana Tenreyro
A.V. Club
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are two kinds of rock nerds: ones who think Captain Beefheart’s Trout Mask Replica is one of the best records ever made, and those who can’t stand listening to the iconic experimental record. Just hearing the name Captain Beefheart likely triggers college memories of stoned friends rambling about how much Trout Mask Replica changed their lives. Or hey, maybe you were that kid. Unless you were lucky enough to have cool parents who owned it on vinyl, it was very tough to actually get ahold of the record. It’s been unavailable to stream—that is, until now.

www.avclub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kid Rock
Person
Ahmet Zappa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trout Mask Replica#Music Streaming#Arts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Theater & DanceA.V. Club

Read this: How Quad City DJ's ended up getting the chance, doing their dance with the Space Jam theme song

Though it’s not the best song on Space Jam’s soundtrack—that’s “Hit ‘Em High (The Monstar’s Anthem)”—the title track by Florida’s punctuation-defying Quad City DJ’s, is the best encapsulation of the movie’s mid-’90s spirit. It’s corny, it’s fun, it’s got a roaring crowd introducing a drum machine beat. It is, decades later, the essence of Space Jam.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The US Sun

Kourtney Kardashian is ENGAGED to Travis Barker after Las Vegas proposal as couple plan intimate wedding, friends claim

KOURTNEY Kardashian is engaged to boyfriend Travis Barker after he proposed in Las Vegas over the weekend, friends of the star exclusively told The Sun. The Blink-182 drummer got down on one knee to ask his girlfriend of seven months to marry him during a trip to watch a UFC fight, the source said- and the couple plans to marry later this year.
Celebritiesbestclassicbands.com

Gary Corbett Dies: 2nd Member of Cinderella to Pass on Same Day

Gary Corbett, a producer, songwriter and keyboard player best known for co-writing “She Bop,” a Top 5 single for Cyndi Lauper in 1984, and his touring work with KISS and Cinderella, died yesterday (July 14, 2021). Corbett, believed to be 62 years old, died after a battle with lung cancer, one day before his birthday. He was the second member of the glam rock band Cinderella to die that day, following the death at 58 of the group’s longtime lead guitarist, Jeff LaBar.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'I thought he was some weirdo!' Partygoer develops disposable camera film to find she danced and took selfies with Paul Mescal... two months before he soared to fame on Normal People

A partygoer developed an old disposable camera only to realise she had snaps from a random night out with Paul Mescal. Orlmae Joscon simply thought the Irish heartthrob was 'some weirdo.'. She had absolutely no clue who the actor was - and had no idea she had snapped a photo...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Celine Dion looks radiant as she celebrates very happy news

Celine Dion shared some joyous news with fans on Instagram stories and her appearance in the celebratory post was nothing short of stunning. The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker announced a major musical milestone with a heartfelt social media post. She wrote: "I don't pay too much attention to...
TV SeriesHello Magazine

See the cast of Virgin River and their real-life partners

A brand new season of Virgin River has landed on Netflix and viewers haven't wasted any time getting stuck in! The feel-good drama follows 30-something Melinda 'Mel' Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a nurse in the remote Northern California town of Virgin River, thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh following a tumultuous few years.
MusicPosted by
Fox News

Biz Markie, 'Just a Friend' rapper, dead at 57

Biz Markie, a rapper best known for his hit "Just a Friend," has died at the age of 57. The news was confirmed to Fox News by his rep, Jenni Izumi. "It is with profound sadness that we announce, this evening, with his wife Tara by his side, Hip Hop pioneer Biz Markie peacefully passed away," she said in a statement. "We are grateful for the many calls and prayers of support that we have received during this difficult time."
Musicearnthenecklace.com

FACT CHECK: Alleged King Von Killer, Lul Tim Shot Six Times

Rapper Lul Tim was shot six times. A claim circulating online alleges that Lul Tim was shot six times. The recently debuted rapper, whose real name is Timothy Leeks, is better known on social media as the alleged killer of King Von and an associate of Quando Rondo. A post and video online claim that Lul Tim was shot and killed as revenge for King Von. Is it another violent death of a hip-hop artist or another online death hoax? Lul Tim himself debunked this rumor.
Popculture

Jeff Labar of Cinderella Dead at 58

Jeff LaBar, the guitarist for the glam metal band Cinderella, has died at the age of 58. The musician was found dead in his Nashville apartment on Wednesday after family and friends were unable to reach him, LaBar's first wife Gaile LaBar-Bernhardt told TMZ. News of his passing was confirmed later that day by his son Sebastian, who wrote in a social media post, "my father, my hero, my idol, passed away today." LaBar's cause of death was not disclosed.
MoviesA.V. Club

Pig is so much richer and stranger than the Nicolas Cage revenge thriller it appears to be

In bare description, Pig sounds simple, straightforward, almost inevitable. How did Nicolas Cage get this many years into his long, eccentric career before finally taking on the role of an angry hermit pursuing the assholes who stole his beloved pet porker? Whatever form you might imagine such a movie would take, however, it’s not even remotely what Cage and fledgling writer-director Michael Sarnoski have in mind. From this superficially goofy, lowbrow premise, they’ve crafted a quasi-philosophical odyssey—one that, while not devoid of violence or humor, largely focuses on exploring the nature of creativity, passion, loss, and love. It’s at once ludicrous and deeply felt, anchored by a lead performance that balances manic intensity with uncharacteristic restraint in ideal proportion. Not since Drive, perhaps, has an apparent action film swerved so far from its designated lane, to such unexpectedly magnificent effect.

Comments / 0

Community Policy