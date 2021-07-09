Bad news for your neighbors: Captain Beefheart's Trout Mask Replica is finally available to stream

There are two kinds of rock nerds: ones who think Captain Beefheart’s Trout Mask Replica is one of the best records ever made, and those who can’t stand listening to the iconic experimental record. Just hearing the name Captain Beefheart likely triggers college memories of stoned friends rambling about how much Trout Mask Replica changed their lives. Or hey, maybe you were that kid. Unless you were lucky enough to have cool parents who owned it on vinyl, it was very tough to actually get ahold of the record. It’s been unavailable to stream—that is, until now.