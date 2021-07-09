Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $1.62 to $74.56 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose $1.43 to $75.55 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 3 cents to $2.29 a gallon. August heating rose 4 cents to $2.16 a gallon. August natural gas fell 2 cents to $3.67 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $10.40 to $1,810.60 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 24 cents to $26.23 an ounce and September copper rose 9 cents to $4.35 a pound.

The dollar rose to 110.17 Japanese yen from 109.81 yen. The euro rose to $1.1875 from $1.1841.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

508K+
Followers
278K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crude Oil Prices#Gas Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Marketsinvesting.com

Commodities & Cryptos: Oil’s Bad Week, Gold Hits Wall, Bitcoin Rises

Crude prices are slightly higher after a brutal week saw COVID-19 concerns across Asia and Europe dampen the short-term crude demand outlook, while OPEC+ seems poised to deliver more output. A big driver for oil prices will be Iranian output and that question won’t get answered until well after Iranian hardliner Ebrahim Raisi will be inaugurated president in early August.
TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Futures Settle Modestly Higher For The Day, Shed Nearly 4% In Week

Crude oil futures settled higher on Friday, moving up after two successive days of sharp losses, but ended with a sharp weekly loss. Worries about outlook for energy demand due to the surge in the delta variant of the coronavirus and continued uncertainty about the OPEC+ agreeing on a deal on crude output weighed on the commodity earlier in the week.
Trafficoilandgas360.com

Oil track for big weekly drop as supply concerns mount

TOKYO/SINGAPORE – Oil prices changed little on Friday, heading for their biggest weekly drop since March after supply concerns spooked investors, with OPEC likely to add more barrels amid expectations that demand is returning as more countries recover from the pandemic. Brent crude LCOc1for September was down 2 cents at...
Trafficfxempire.com

Crude Oil Weekly Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Have Tough Week

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has fallen a bit during the course of the trading week as OPEC+ cartel members have yet to come to some type of longer-term agreement, and therefore it is going to be difficult for traders to put a lot of money into the market right now. Ultimately, this is a market that I think continues to see a lot of downward pressure until we can get some type of certainty, but there is also the other side of the equation where we look at the potential demand as the world opens up as growing. That being said, the $70 level needs to hold as support war we have further to go to the downside.
Trafficnewyorkcitynews.net

Oil prices drop amid demand concerns

NEW YORK, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices slipped on Thursday, adding to the losses they had suffered in the prior session, as demand concerns returned to the market. The West Texas Intermediate for August delivery fell 1.48 U.S. dollars, or 2 percent, to settle at 71.65 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for September delivery decreased 1.29 dollars, or 1.7 percent, to close at 73.47 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Trafficspglobal.com

US Northeast spot gas prices climb on tighter market fundamentals

A drop in gas production and rising gas-fired power demand have tightened Northeast gas markets, lifting spot gas prices and narrowing basis discounts to cash Henry Hub. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Algonquin city-gates, a gas pricing benchmark for New England demand, has nearly erased...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Oil falls a third day as supply worries mount

TOKYO, July 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell a third day on Friday as supply concerns continued to haunt the market, with OPEC likely to add more barrels amid expectations that demand is returning as more countries recover from the pandemic. Brent crude was down 20 cents, or 0.3%, at...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Oil Prices Ease, Gold Remains Steady

Oil prices continued to fade yesterday, as markets that were already heavily long weighed up the implications of the apparent higher baseline production levels for the UAE. More importantly to markets, though, is whether it will lead to a flurry of demands from other members for similar concessions, leading to the spectre of much higher volumes of oil hitting global markets as growth start to slow in parts of the world. OPEC’s monthly report yesterday lifted its consumption forecast to above pandemic levels for 2022, but oil prices refused to halt their downward move.
Trafficfxempire.com

Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Forecasts Calling for Lower Cooling Demand Weighing on Prices

Natural gas futures are trading higher on Friday, reversing earlier weakness while clawing back nearly half of yesterday’s losses. Thursday’s sell-off and today’s early dip were fueled by a disappointing government storage report and new forecasts predicting a drop in cooling demand until the end of the month. Also weighing on prices was a decline in U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export levels.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Oil drops, heading for biggest weekly fall in months

TOKYO/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Friday, heading for their biggest weekly drop since at least May as expectations of more supplies spooked investors, with OPEC likely to add output to meet a potential revival in demand as more countries recover from the pandemic. Brent crude for September was down...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

EIA says U.S. 2020 coal output lowest since 1965

July 14 (Reuters) - The Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday said U.S. coal production fell in 2020 to its lowest level since 1965 due to low global demand in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The federal agency said in a report that U.S. coal production totaled 535 million...
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 7.9 million barrels

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 7.9 million barrels from the previous week. At 437.6 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 8% below the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of July 9, 2021.
Trafficrigzone.com

Oil Drops After Surprise Jump in Gasoline Stocks

(Bloomberg) -- Oil fell for a second day after a surprise jump in U.S. gasoline stockpiles tempered signs that the American market has returned to robust health. Futures in New York slid near $72 a barrel after falling 2.8% on Wednesday, the most since mid-May. American inventories of gasoline and distillates -- a category that includes diesel -- both rose last week. Demand for gasoline pulled back from record levels seen at the start of the month, but average levels of consumption are returning to normal.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Crude Stockpile Dropped by 7.897 Million Barrels: EIA

Investing.com -- U.S. oil stockpiles declined by more than expected in the latest week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Crude oil inventories dropped 7.897 million barrels last week, compared with analysts' expectations for a draw of 4.359 million barrels. Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil ,...
Trafficnewyorkcitynews.net

Oil prices dip after mixed U.S. inventory data

NEW YORK, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices fell noticeably on Wednesday as data showed a drop in U.S. gasoline demand. The West Texas Intermediate for August delivery lost 2.12 U.S. dollars to settle at 73.13 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for September delivery decreased 1.73 dollars to close at 74.76 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Trafficthesandpaper.net

Rising Demand and OPEC Fuel Gasoline Price Increases

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular in the U.S. has increased 40% since the beginning of the year, rising from $2.25 on Jan. 1 to $3.147 on June 12. The increase in New Jersey was even larger, up to $3.165 a gallon from $2.178 a year ago.
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Micro WTI Crude Oil Futures Surpass 50,000 Contracts Traded

CHICAGO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that volume in its new Micro WTI Crude Oil futures has surpassed 50,000 contracts since launch, making it the most successful commodities product launch in the company's history. To date, the contract has seen around the clock participation from market participants across more than 50 different countries and 27 retail channels.
Trafficdtnpf.com

NYMEX RBOB Futures Plunge as Gasoline Demand Falters

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Nearby delivery month oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange tumbled in afternoon trade Wednesday, sending the U.S. crude benchmark below $73 barrel (bbl) after data from the Energy Information Administration showed implied gasoline demand for the week ended July 9 failed to meet bullish expectations and diesel stocks increased above the consensus, offsetting a larger-than-expected draw from U.S. commercial crude oil inventories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy