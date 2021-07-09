Special Weather Statement issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rains will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN TAOS AND NORTHWESTERN MORA COUNTIES UNTIL 200 PM MDT At 134 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Shady Brook, or 11 miles southeast of Taos, moving southeast at 10 mph. Dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Tres Ritos and Chacon.alerts.weather.gov
