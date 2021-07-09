Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colfax County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rains will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN TAOS AND NORTHWESTERN MORA COUNTIES UNTIL 200 PM MDT At 134 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Shady Brook, or 11 miles southeast of Taos, moving southeast at 10 mph. Dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Tres Ritos and Chacon.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Santa Fe County, NM
County
Mora County, NM
City
Chacon, NM
County
Colfax County, NM
County
Taos County, NM
City
Taos, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Running Water#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Returning to mask mandates unpopular despite LA

The rapid spread of the delta variant across the U.S. in the past month has prompted fresh questions over whether reimposing indoor mask mandates will be necessary. Los Angeles County health officials on Thursday responded to an uptick in cases by reimposing an indoor mask mandate on everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

Comments / 0

Community Policy