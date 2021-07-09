Cancel
Cass County, IL

Flash Flood Watch issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason, Menard, Morgan, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossing may also become flooded. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason; Menard; Morgan; Sangamon; Schuyler; Scott FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Illinois and west central Illinois, including the following counties, in central Illinois, Mason, Menard and Sangamon. In west central Illinois, Cass, Fulton, Morgan, Schuyler and Scott. * From 7 PM CDT this evening through Saturday morning * Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall are expected across the watch area. Rainfall may exceed 1 inch per hour rates at times, leading to multiple inches over short durations.

Ontario County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Ontario by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-18 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Ontario FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT The National Weather Service in Buffalo has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of western New York, including the following county, Ontario. * From 11 PM EDT this evening through late Saturday night. * An area of low pressure will track northeast across Ohio tonight along a stationary front that stretches all the way east through western and central New York. This area of low pressure will then track east across western NY and the Finger Lakes region on Saturday. Moderate to heavy rain will enter far western NY tonight and then track eastward across the region through Saturday evening. Thunderstorms are possible and due to recent substantial rainfall, localized flooding is a concern. One hour flash flood guidance is 1 to 2 inches across a majority of the region. This could easily be reached, especially if training thunderstorms or organized areas of slow moving heavy rain occur near Metro areas and locations prone to flooding. Rises on rivers and creeks are also expected. However, the rivers and creeks of most concern at this time are the Buffalo Creeks, where minor to even some moderate flooding may occur due to an additional 2 to 2.5 inches of rainfall that is expected by Saturday afternoon.
Brown County, ILweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-17 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River at Beardstown. * Until further notice. * At 7:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 19.1 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Friday was 19.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.6 feet Friday evening. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Pumping begins in drainage and levee districts protecting about 59000 acres. * Impact...At 13.6 feet, Beardstown Sanitary District begins pumping basements and low areas subject to flooding. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. * Impact...At 14.4 feet, Seepage problems begin in the Coal Creek Drainage and Levee District. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Seepage problems begin in the Lost Creek Drainage and Levee District. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Seepage problems begin in the South Beardstown Drainage and Levee District. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Illinois River Beardstown 14.0 19.1 Fri 7 pm CDT 19.1 19.1 18.9
Schuyler County, ILweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 09:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-17 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Schuyler The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Mason County in central Illinois Northern Menard County in central Illinois Southwestern Tazewell County in central Illinois Northern Cass County in west central Illinois Southwestern Fulton County in west central Illinois Schuyler County in west central Illinois * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 1137 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen over the past 1 to 3 hours. Some locations that will experience flooding include Beardstown, Rushville, Mason City, Astoria, Greenview, San Jose, Chandlerville, Bath, Easton, Kilbourne, Littleton, Browning, Oakford, Frederick, Huntsville, Camden, Snicarte, Bluff City, Marbletown and Ray.
Menard County, ILweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Menard by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 10:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-17 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Menard The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Mason County in central Illinois Northern Menard County in central Illinois Southwestern Tazewell County in central Illinois Northern Cass County in west central Illinois Southwestern Fulton County in west central Illinois Schuyler County in west central Illinois * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 1137 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen over the past 1 to 3 hours. Some locations that will experience flooding include Beardstown, Rushville, Mason City, Astoria, Greenview, San Jose, Chandlerville, Bath, Easton, Kilbourne, Littleton, Browning, Oakford, Frederick, Huntsville, Camden, Snicarte, Bluff City, Marbletown and Ray.
Jefferson County, ILweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 11:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jefferson FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN JEFFERSON COUNTY At 1124 AM CDT, At 9:50 AM, the Jefferson County Emergency Manager reported no additional flooding, however, waters in and around the county were still flowing and nearly full. At 11:20 AM, Doppler radar indicated additional thunderstorms producing heavy rain and moving into and through parts of the warned area. Localized additional heavy rainfall amounts remain possible in the warned area, so the flash flooding threat continues. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mount Vernon, Woodlawn, Bluford and Dix. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Cass County, ILweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-17 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River near Havana. * Until further notice. * At 7:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 16.8 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Friday was 16.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 15.2 feet Friday evening. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Illinois River Havana 14.0 16.8 Fri 7 pm CDT 16.7 16.6 16.4
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 17:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Gila FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA COUNTY At 536 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain continued across the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include East Verde Estates. This includes the following highways State Route 87 between mile markers 258 and 262. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Adair County, OKweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Adair, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 12:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Adair; Delaware FLASH FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch for portions of Arkansas and northeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison and Washington AR. In northeast Oklahoma, Adair and Delaware will expire at 1 PM CDT this afternoon. The Flood Watch is cancelled. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 19:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 1030 PM MST. * At 723 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bumble Bee. This includes the following streams and drainages Agua Fria River, Black Canyon Creek, Antelope Creek, Sycamore Creek, Turkey Creek, Castle Creek, North Fork Rock Creek, Black Canyon, Rock Creek and Government Spring Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Cass County, ILweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason, Menard, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 10:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-17 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason; Menard; Schuyler The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Mason County in central Illinois Northern Menard County in central Illinois Southwestern Tazewell County in central Illinois Northern Cass County in west central Illinois Southwestern Fulton County in west central Illinois Schuyler County in west central Illinois * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 1137 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen over the past 1 to 3 hours. Some locations that will experience flooding include Beardstown, Rushville, Mason City, Astoria, Greenview, San Jose, Chandlerville, Bath, Easton, Kilbourne, Littleton, Browning, Oakford, Frederick, Huntsville, Camden, Snicarte, Bluff City, Marbletown and Ray.
Broome County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan, Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 22:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-18 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Delaware; Otsego; Sullivan; Tioga FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan and Tioga. In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming. * Through late Saturday night. * * Thunderstorms move into the area by Saturday afternoon and continue through the rest of the day. Heavy rainfall with rainfall rates in excess of 2 inches per hour are possible in the heaviest downpours. That amount of rainfall may cause flash flooding, especially in areas that recently received heavy rain.
Mercer County, PAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mercer, Venango by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 20:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-16 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mercer; Venango FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR MERCER AND WEST CENTRAL VENANGO COUNTIES At 816 PM EDT, HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hermitage, Sharon, Franklin, Sharpsville, Greenville, Sugarcreek, Farrell, Mercer, Stoneboro, West Middlesex, Polk, Sandy Lake, Clark, Wheatland, Fredonia, Cooperstown, Jackson Center, Utica, New Lebanon and Sheakleyville. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 01:34:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-17 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Cochise FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WEST CENTRAL COCHISE, NORTHEASTERN PIMA AND SOUTHEASTERN PINAL COUNTIES At 134 AM MST, A river gauge on the San Pedro River at Redington has fallen to 10.8 feet from 12.6 feet yesterday evening. The river gauge at St David also showed a slowly lowering river level. However, with heavy rainfall of between 1 and 3 inches in the San Pedro basin yesterday evening expect high flows on the San Pedro River to continue through the overnight hours. Low lying areas along the San Pedro River from St David to Dudleyville will be at risk and anyone living adjacent to the San Pedro should continue to remain alert. Some locations that will experience flooding include Benson, Mammoth, St. David, Dudleyville, Redington and Cascabel.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 21:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-17 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Pima; Pinal FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WEST CENTRAL COCHISE, NORTHEASTERN PIMA AND SOUTHEASTERN PINAL COUNTIES At 134 AM MST, A river gauge on the San Pedro River at Redington has fallen to 10.8 feet from 12.6 feet yesterday evening. The river gauge at St David also showed a slowly lowering river level. However, with heavy rainfall of between 1 and 3 inches in the San Pedro basin yesterday evening expect high flows on the San Pedro River to continue through the overnight hours. Low lying areas along the San Pedro River from St David to Dudleyville will be at risk and anyone living adjacent to the San Pedro should continue to remain alert. Some locations that will experience flooding include Benson, Mammoth, St. David, Dudleyville, Redington and Cascabel.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 01:34:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-17 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Pima; Pinal FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WEST CENTRAL COCHISE, NORTHEASTERN PIMA AND SOUTHEASTERN PINAL COUNTIES At 134 AM MST, A river gauge on the San Pedro River at Redington has fallen to 10.8 feet from 12.6 feet yesterday evening. The river gauge at St David also showed a slowly lowering river level. However, with heavy rainfall of between 1 and 3 inches in the San Pedro basin yesterday evening expect high flows on the San Pedro River to continue through the overnight hours. Low lying areas along the San Pedro River from St David to Dudleyville will be at risk and anyone living adjacent to the San Pedro should continue to remain alert. Some locations that will experience flooding include Benson, Mammoth, St. David, Dudleyville, Redington and Cascabel.
Schuylkill County, PAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Schuylkill by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 23:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-17 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Schuylkill FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in State College has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following area, Schuylkill. * Through Saturday evening. * A slow moving front will focus rounds of locally heavy rainfall across the Watch area tonight and Saturday. Extremely wet soils will lead to rapid runoff and possible flash flooding in areas of heavy rain.
Pike County, OHweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 17:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-16 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pike A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN PIKE AND NORTHEASTERN SCIOTO COUNTIES At 604 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Jackson, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Piketon, Beaver, Givens, Stockdale, Linn, Germany, State Route 335 at State Route 776 and Minford. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Rogers County, OKweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Rogers by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 06:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-17 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Rogers The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Rogers County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 915 AM CDT. * At 612 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen just to the southeast of Watova. Rainfall rate is 1.5 to 2.5 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Oologah... Talala FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1.5-2.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Arkansas County, ARweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Desha by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 09:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-17 11:35:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Arkansas; Desha The National Weather Service in Little Rock has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Arkansas County in southeastern Arkansas Desha County in southeastern Arkansas * Until 1135 AM CDT. * At 930 AM CDT, Doppler radar continued showing showers and isolated thunderstorms across the warned area. Rain has been heaviest in Desha County, with radar estimating 3 to more than 5 inches of rain from Snow Lake and Yancopin to Kelso, Rohwer, and McArthur. Rainfall rates are from a half inch to more than an inch an hour. Given several inches of rain this morning, flash flooding is likely ongoing. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pea Ridge, Dumas, Rohwer, Gillett, Arkansas City, Mitchellville, Tillar, Watson, Winchester, Yancopin, Trusten Holder WMA, Merrisach Lake, Kelso, Lucca Landing, Omega, McGehee, Reed, Arkansas Post, Morgan Point Recreation Area and Pendleton. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

