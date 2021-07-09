Cancel
Mosquito bite warning as West Nile virus outbreak hits four states

By Graig Graziosi
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in at least six US states, and the insects have passed the virus along to humans in at least four.

Mosquitoes in Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts and New York have been found carrying the virus, which can potentially paralyze infected individuals.

People in Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Oklahoma and Iowa have contracted the disease, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

ABC7 in Denver also reported that West Nile has been found in Colorado.

The state's health department said mosquitoes are appearing in higher numbers this year due to the hotter weather increased rain.

Two groups of infected mosquitoes were found in New York in Rockland County. The mosquitoes were trapped in Orangetown and Clarkstown over the week of 21 June, according to The Hill . There have been no human cases reported in New York.

"Most mosquitoes do not test positive for disease-causing viruses. However, a bite from a West Nile virus-infected mosquito can cause serious illness, and in some cases, death," a statement from Rockland County said.

Earlier this month, the Department of Public Health in Massachusetts confirmed that it caught a mosquito that had been carrying the virus. No one in that state has contracted the virus, according to Best Life .

Margaret Cooke, the Acting Commissioner of the DPH, said that the confirmation of the virus in mosquitoes means people should take steps to avoid bites where possible.

The virus is particularly dangerous for people 50 and older. The virus can lead to "neurological diseases" but also has more mild symptoms that resemble the flu, including fever, head and body aches, nausea and sometimes a skin rash.

A 23-year-old woman in Oklahoma, has been hospitalised for two weeks after being infected with West Nile.

The woman went to the emergency room after suffering chest pains. She was released, but then began experiencing severe leg spasms and later had to return to the hospital.

Her father said days before she was hospitalised that she was bit by a mosquito. She was diagnosed with West Nile as well as an autoimmune disorder and a spinal stroke.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health warned residents that this was the prime time for mosquitoes and advised people to take precautions to avoid bites.

