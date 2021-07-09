Cancel
WhatsApp to roll out a new feature that enables users to share top quality photos

By Sidra Arshad
techacrobat.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTо make sure it keeps away before its opponents in the messenger арр sрасe, the Facebook-owned messaging app, WhatsApp is wоrking оn several feаtures thаt аre intended аt enhance the оverаll exрerienсe оf its users. Mоstly it lооks tо improve the feаtures thаt аre аlreаdy accessible аnd sоmetimes it launches аn completely new feаture. Currently, it is аll аbоut improvement. This feature will let users share top-quality photos.

Cell Phonestechacrobat.com

WhatsApp to let users select video quality soon

The facebook-owned messaging app, WhatsApp is according to reports is intending to roll out a new feature that is going to make users able to share high-resolution videos. However, presently WhatsApp compresses high-resolution video or images you share on the messaging application. According to a recent report issued by WaBetaInfo,...
Cult of Mac

Disappearing WhatsApp messaging rolls out on iOS beta

The ability to send or receive a WhatsApp photo or video message that automatically disappears after one viewing is rolling out to iOS beta users of the messaging app, just as it did in late June to Android beta users. As reported by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp released a “View Once” feature...
InternetPosted by
Forbes

New Google Photos Change Could Impact Sharing For One Billion Users

Google Photos is trying out an entirely new feature that could change the way we share photos and video. Thanks to some typically revealing forensic work from software sleuth Jane Manchun Wong, we can now see a new “Ask Friends For Photos” feature currently lying dormant within the Google Photos app, as revealed in the following tweet.
TechnologyApple Insider

Ring rolls out end-to-end video encryption to all users

Amazon's Ring is adding end-to-end encryption of video for its smart doorbell product and other devices, limiting videos to only be viewable on a user's chosen iPhone or other devices. Following an initial technical preview in the United States, the end-to-end encryption feature is being rolled out to all Ring...
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

WhatsApp testing out large link preview, image quality settings

WhatsApp seems to be playing around with a couple of new things on its latest beta updates. With version 2.21.14.15, they are testing out a large link preview to better see what the link sent int your conversation is all about. As for beta update version 2.21.14.16, they seem to be working on image quality settings, similar to what they did previously with videos. It will let you send best quality photos if you don’t want to send them in their usual compressed quality.
InternetPosted by
Android Police

Google Maps: Nifty new Insights feature is now rolling out more widely

This story was originally published . Google Maps keeps track of your daily timeline, and though its level of accuracy can feel a little too invasive, it's an excellent tool for tracking vacations, road trips, and any other travel. Timeline is getting a fresh coat of paint, along with a couple of new features to help you track your activity on an even deeper level. The new Insights tab now appears to be rolling out to more users.
Lifestyleprogressivegrocer.com

Shipt Rolls Out Dietary Preferences Feature

Shipt has released nationwide a new dietary preferences feature on its mobile app and website to better enable customers to discover and buy items in line with their lifestyle and shopping needs. When customers log into their Shipt accounts, they can click on a dietary preferences banner at the top...
Posted by
Md Fahad Alam

Twitter Rolls Out New Privacy Features To Give You Control

On Twitter’s help page, a new privacy section has been introduced, which will also give users a better understanding of how their privacy settings are all related. These include an overview of each privacy control, along with a “how to turn on” button. Users can see how much Twitter knows about them — like what other accounts they follow when they’re most active, where they got the idea to tweet, or how many people have blocked them.
SoftwareEngadget

Google rolls out a new Drive desktop app for syncing files and photos

Google is streamlining how users backup and sync their files. The company is rolling out the new Drive for desktop app on Mac and Windows. Drive for desktop will replace the Backup and Sync app (which the Google Drive desktop app in 2018) as well as , which is for business users. Given that Google Workspace is now , it doesn't make a lot of sense to have separate sync methods.
Cell Phonestrendingetc.com

WhatsApp Is Going To Introduce New Features In WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp to soon have desktop beta which will have multitasking device support for connecting up to 4 devices at the same time. WhatsApp, one of the most popular messaging applications with having over 2 billion users worldwide, is working on a WhatsApp for the desktop beta which will also have multitasking device support for up to 4 devices simultaneously. It will let you connect your WhatsApp account on up to four devices, including only one smartphone. The remaining three devices include WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp desktop, and Facebook Portal. This feature will also give you the benefit of using WhatsApp on your linked devices without an active internet connection on the main device.
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

How WhatsApp's Photo Quality Options Could Benefit Everyone

WhatsApp reportedly will offer a new update that allows users to choose image quality when sending photos and images. Experts say the changes will make it easier to print high-quality photos and benefit creative professionals. Reports say a Snapchat-like feature for disappearing images is also in the works for iOS.
Cell Phonesiotgadgets.com

New WhatsApp update brings new multi-device feature

WhatsApp has finally after so long brought out a new multi-device feature that lets you use multiple devices at the same time instead of logging other devices out. This feature is in beta testing, however WhatsApp confirmed the public beta update via its blog. Before when a user tried to log onto a different device, the current device would be logged out. Now you can log in on up to 4 different devices with no trouble whatsoever.
Cell Phonesausdroid.net

Multi-device login is now rolling out for WhatsApp Beta users

We saw the intial reports that multi-device functionality was coming to WhatsApp at the start of last month. Now through WA Beta Info, we’re seeing confirmation that some Beta users are getting early access to the feature. The details we knew previously have been confirmed:. The multi-device login is limited...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

IQIYI Launches "Watch Party" Feature Enabling Users To Stream Content Together Online

BEIJING, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI Inc. (IQ) - Get Report ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, recently launched the "Watch Party" feature on its streaming platform. By synchronizing video playback among groups, Watch Party allows iQIYI users to have the experience of watching movies, dramas, variety shows and anime with friends without having to be with them in the same room. To experience the personalized, interactive viewing experience that Watch Party provides, users simply open iQIYI's app and select "Watch with Friends" to get an invitation link, which can be shared with other users.
Behind Viral VideosNew York Post

#TikTokResume: New feature allows users to apply to jobs

TikTok is now allowing users to upload their résumés with a new feature, TikTok Resumes. This is part of a pilot program that currently has about three dozen companies participating, including major brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Target, Chipotle, Meredith Corporation, ATTN and PopSugar. Of course, TikTok itself is also using the platform to recruit new hires.

