Special Weather Statement issued for Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Snyder by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 15:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Juniata; Mifflin; Perry; Snyder A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT PARTS OF PERRY...JUNIATA MIFFLIN...AND SNYDER COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM EDT At 336 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Lewistown, moving east at 35 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Locations impacted include Lewistown, Burnham, Highland Park, Yeagertown, Mcalisterville, McClure, Richfield, Juniata Terrace, Mexico, Alfarata, Walnut, Mifflintown, Port Royal, Thompsontown, Millerstown, Mifflin, Maitland, East Salem and Wagner.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0