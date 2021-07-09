Cancel
Juniata County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Snyder by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 15:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Juniata; Mifflin; Perry; Snyder A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT PARTS OF PERRY...JUNIATA MIFFLIN...AND SNYDER COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM EDT At 336 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Lewistown, moving east at 35 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Locations impacted include Lewistown, Burnham, Highland Park, Yeagertown, Mcalisterville, McClure, Richfield, Juniata Terrace, Mexico, Alfarata, Walnut, Mifflintown, Port Royal, Thompsontown, Millerstown, Mifflin, Maitland, East Salem and Wagner.

Weather
Environment
NWS
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Returning to mask mandates unpopular despite LA

The rapid spread of the delta variant across the U.S. in the past month has prompted fresh questions over whether reimposing indoor mask mandates will be necessary. Los Angeles County health officials on Thursday responded to an uptick in cases by reimposing an indoor mask mandate on everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

