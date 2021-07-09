Soldiers from North Macedonia, Senagal to train in Vermont

COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — Soldiers from North Macedonia and Senegal will be visiting Vermont for training with the Vermont National Guard starting next week.

The two countries have been paired with Vermont through the National Guard State Partnership, the Guard said Thursday.

The Senegalese Fire Brigade soldiers will participate in demonstrations and training events with various Vermont National Guard, state and local disaster response organizations during the week, the Guard said. The soldiers from North Macedonia will participate in a 14-day course at Camp Johnson designed to provide hands-on defense cyberspace operations training, officials said.

“The State Partnership Program is designed to be a mutually beneficial relationship,” Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, Vermont’s adjutant general, said in a statement. “The sharing of ideas, best practices and training opportunities is just one facet of our strong relationships with both North Macedonia and Senegal.”

The Vermont National Guard and North Macedonia’s state partnership began in 1994 and has included over 350 military-to-military activities, including collaborative events in Europe and the United States, the Guard said. The pairing with Senegal started in 2008.