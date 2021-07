As the U.S. starts to return to work and the new “normal,” there are four factors risk management expert Pete Edgmon says employers “need to be mindful of.” They are:. Employee demographics: Firms have to consider the nature of the company when evaluating health plan costs. For example, do employees do strenuous labor or do they work in a luxury office, or is the facility in an area where there’s a lot of illness, or lean or abundant benefits? Age and gender mix of employees also has to be taken into consideration. That’s why cost analysis has to start with demographics. And company’s have to segment the data sets and subsets because accurate data analysis is critical to understanding the current and next year’s employee pool.