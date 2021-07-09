Special Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Inland by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 11:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Inland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...WEST CENTRAL OKALOOSA AND NORTHEASTERN SANTA ROSA COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM CDT At 236 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Roeville, or 12 miles northeast of Milton, moving east at 20 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Baker and Roeville.alerts.weather.gov
