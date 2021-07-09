Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roanoke, VA

Financial terms revealed for Virginia Tech coach Mike Young's new deal

By Mark Berman
Roanoke Times
 8 days ago

Virginia Tech men's basketball coach Mike Young will eventually become a $3 million man. The financial terms of Mike Young's contract extension were disclosed by Tech on Friday. The Roanoke Times had reported June 28 that Young was getting a three-year extension that would keep him under contract through the 2026-27 season. But Tech did not announce that extension until Friday, when it also announced extensions for five other coaches.

roanoke.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Roanoke, VA
Sports
City
Roanoke, VA
Local
Virginia Basketball
Local
Virginia Sports
Roanoke, VA
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whit Babcock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#The Roanoke Times#Hokie Club#Radford High School#Acc#Ncaas#Gpa#Coastal Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Virginia Tech
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
Related
Blacksburg, VAWSLS

Hokies Mike Young’s contract extended through 2027 season

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech director of athletics Whit Babcock announced Friday that the contracts or letters of appointment of six Tech head coaches have been extended as indicated below. Mike Young (men’s basketball) and John Szefc (baseball) are both under contract through the 2027 seasons, while Dave Cianelli (track and field, cross country) is under contract through 2024. The other three coaches have had their letters of appointment extended through the dates indicated below.
Norfolk, VApilotonline.com

Region/state roundup: Men’s basketball’s Mike Young, other Virginia Tech coaches gain contract extensions

Mike Young of men’s basketball was one of six Virginia Tech coaches to receive contract extensions announced Friday by Hokies athletic director Whit Babcock. Young, whose Hokies exceeded expectations last season and made the NCAA Tournament, saw his deal extended through March 15, 2027, giving him at least six more seasons. Tech was 15-7 last season, falling 75-70 in overtime to Florida in the NCAA round of 64.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 2 Programs Have ‘Solidified’ Themselves

Alabama and Georgia are in the mix to land just about every five-star recruit these days. The same could be said for Arch Manning and his recruitment. That’s right. Both SEC juggernauts are officially in the race to land Manning. Alabama and Georgia join Clemson, LSU and Texas. All five are viewed as the current leaders in Manning’s recruitment.
Virginia Statesportswar.com

Virginia Tech Announces Contract Extensions for Six Head Coaches

Virginia Tech Director of Athletics Whit Babcock announced contract extensions for six Hokies head coaches on Friday morning. Dave CianelliTrack and Field, Cross CountryJune 30, 2024. Carol RobertsonWomen's GolfJune 30, 2027. Jim ThompsonMen's TennisJune 30, 2026. Terry Ann Zawacki-HoldrenWomen's TennisJune 30, 2023. Mike Young. Mike Young’s contract extension, which was...
Thibodaux, LANOLA.com

Nicholls State names Louisiana Tech assistant Mike Silva as new baseball coach

THIBODAUX — Nicholls State University athletic director Jonathan Terrell named Mike Silva as the Colonels' new baseball coach on Friday. "Following a comprehensive search over the past few weeks, I feel extremely confident in Mike Silva as our selection for the new Nicholls baseball head coach," Terrell said. "Coach Silva has demonstrated an incredible track record of success at each of his previous stops throughout an acclaimed career, and I am inspired by his passion for the sport and dedication to advancing the student-athlete experience both on and off the diamond."
NBAsaturdaytradition.com

Ex-Minnesota guard Marcus Carr announces transfer destination

It’s official, Marcus Carr will not be returning to Minnesota. This weekend, the star guard announced that he will be heading elsewhere to complete his career in college basketball. Carr announced on Instagram on Saturday that he will be transferring to Texas. The All-B1G guard entered his name into the...
Virginia Statesportswar.com

Xavier Chaplin Commits To Virginia Tech

Virgnia Tech picked up a commitment from Whale Branch (Seabrook, SC) offensive lineman Xavier Chaplin on Monday night. He is the 15th commitment of the 2022 recruiting class, and the fifth offensive lineman of the class. Chaplin camped at Virginia Tech in early June, and he picked up an offer...
Collegessportswar.com

The problem with Virginia Tech is the location.

How is the school going to be able to offer the opportunities that a GT or Miami can located in huge economic engines?. We'll probably try and leverage all the alumni we have in the DC area but I just don't see VT being able to harness the $ that a GT or Miami can because of where they're located. It will be tough. UGA is only 1 hour 25 minutes from ATL and I'm sure they'll cash in.
Haymarket, VARoanoke Times

In the region: Virginia Tech's DiNunzio wins VSGA Women's Am

HAYMARKET — Top seed Becca DiNunzio of Virginia Tech won two more matches Wednesday to claim the championship flight of the 96th VSGA Women's Amateur at Evergreen Country Club. DiNunzio beat Independence High School's Julie Shin 6 and 5 in the semifinals, then beat former Radford University standout Alexandra Austin...
Fayetteville, ARnwahomepage.com

Coach Mike Neighbors Signed To New Agreement

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas head women’s basketball coach Mike Neighbors and the University of Arkansas have signed a new agreement aimed at securing Coach Neighbors’ leadership of the Razorback women’s basketball program through the 2028 season. Neighbors’ previous agreement was set to expire following the 2023 season. His new agreement...
Educationdallassun.com

NMIMS and Virginia Tech join hands

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): SVKM's NMIMS Deemed-to-be University, one of India's leading higher education institutions, with a 40-year legacy of academic excellence, has partnered with Virginia Tech, a leading educational institution in the USA, to establish the Institute for Global Education and Curriculum Innovation (IGE). IGE emphasizes...
College SportsRoanoke Times

M.J. Collins commits to Virginia Tech men's basketball

It was a happy Fourth of July for the Virginia Tech men's basketball program. M.J. Collins, a rising senior at Westminster Catawba Christian School in Rock Hill, South Carolina, announced Sunday on Twitter that he has verbally committed to the Hokies. "I had already called Virginia Tech last week and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy