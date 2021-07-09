Kalie Shorr’s ‘Love Child’ Leads New ‘I Got Here By Accident’ EP [LISTEN]

By the end of his new song, "Real Revolution," Tim Easton has undergone a change and found a new way of living. It wasn't easy, but it was certainly worthwhile. "My old way of thinking had me tied up and blind / I was out of direction, I was out of right mind / Tired of backsliding, living in the past / Tired of going absolutely nowhere fast," Easton sings. And while he was "afraid to think it ... afraid to do it ... afraid I might not even live through it," he's "changing everything," and for the better.