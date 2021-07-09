Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

Goat lottery planned to protect Hawaii historic park

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

HONOLULU (AP) — To protect historic lands from invasive goats, Hawaii officials will distribute the live animals to the public via a lottery.

Hawaii officials will hold the lottery as a way to remove at least 700 goats from Puuhonua o Honaunau National Historic Park, which is an important cultural and historical site on the west side of the Big Island, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

Those interested in the goats may apply for permits, which will be issued through a random lottery on July 28. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources will distribute 20 to 50 goats per permit.

Applicants must indicate how many goats they want and can’t choose individual animals.

Lottery winners must have a 16-foot (4.87-meter) enclosed horse trailer or equivalent to pick up the goats so that they don’t escape. A permit can be refused if a trailer isn’t secured.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

508K+
Followers
278K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Honolulu, HI
Government
Local
Hawaii Pets & Animals
Local
Hawaii Government
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Pets & Animals
Honolulu, HI
Lifestyle
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goats#The Lottery#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Pets
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Associated Press

To the birds: Louisiana looks for best birding spots

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The state of Louisiana is asking residents for the best places to go birdwatching. People have until Sept. 30 to submit nominations to be included in the redesigned Louisiana Birding Trails, the Office of Tourism said in a news release. The nominations are part of an effort to update and possibly expand the trails and develop the state’s eco-tourism.
Colorado StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Conservation dog searches for bees in Colorado mountains

FRISCO, Colo. (AP) — Jacqueline Staab found a way to combine her two passions in her conservation research efforts: bees and dogs. Staab’s dog Darwin was trained as a conservation detection dog to seek out bumblebees and their nests, and Staab said he’s the only conservation dog in the country that specializes in bees. The research Staab and Darwin do together is for her master’s in evolutionary ecology.
Maine StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Maine requires so-called PFAS to be phased out by 2030

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A bill requiring manufacturers to report their use of a class of toxic chemicals and phase them out by 2030 is now the law in Maine. The law that took effect Thursday was one of several legislative proposals to address contamination by so-called PFAS, short for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which have long been used in a variety of consumer products.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
The Associated Press

Removal of buildings at Superfund site to begin Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency plans to begin removing buildings at a Des Moines Superfund site Monday. The Des Moines Register reports that removal of the buildings at the former Dico Inc. will help clear the way for a development adjacent to downtown that is slated to include a USL Championship soccer team stadium.

Comments / 0

Community Policy