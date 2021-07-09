Cancel
Deaconess Requiring All Employees to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine by October

By Adam Kight
wevv.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Deaconess employees will be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by the start of October 2021, a letter sent to employees on Thursday by Deaconess administration confirms. "We are confident in the science behind the available vaccines, as well as their safety and efficacy. We also believe that vaccination...

