Lubbock, TX

Odessa Man Tries to Have Sex With 11-Year-Old Girl, Meets the FBI Instead

By Luke Matsik
 8 days ago
An Odessa man was arrested by the FBI the night of Wednesday, July 7th after he admitted to driving to Lubbock to have sex with an 11-year-old girl. KAMC News reports that the suspect, 35-year-old Andrew Juaquez, had met with a woman on the internet using a service called Skout. It's said that the woman was occasionally kicked off the service for having sexually explicit conversations about children.

