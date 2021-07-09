The 15 Best Seamless Bras Are the Next-Best Thing to Going Braless

Happy almost weekend! Have you all been traveling or staying home this summer? Pete and I just visited Jordan Winery for the second time and it did not disappoint. In case you missed it, read about our trip HERE. If you have any upcoming travel plans, be sure check out all the best travel gadgets and essentials HERE. Ok, so today I want to look at the most stylish nightwear from Printfresh. It’s always fun to update your sleepwear for summer, so let’s take a look at this fabulous brand. BONUS: Get 15% OFF site-wide with code TANYAFOSTERBLOG15.