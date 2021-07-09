Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

6 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: July 9-11

By Emily Prochaska
milwaukeemag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBucks at home, Gathering on the green and more this weekend in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Van Gogh exhibit is officially open. The exhibit is a combination of motion, light and sound to illustrate a stunning portfolio of more than 300 artworks and a timeline of the tortured artist’s life. The exhibit breathes new life into his vast body of work through a digital medium that engages the senses. Tickets are available online.

