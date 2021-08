This week marked the third and final release for Leigh Janiak's Fear Street trilogy, based on the books by R.L. Stine. Through the course of three movies, we time-hopped from a mall in 1994, to a summer camp in 1978 and finally made our way all the way back to the shady origins of Shadyside in 1666. Tracing the story back to colonial times requires quite a set change, and the folks settled within Shadyside circa 1600s freely roamed amongst an entire township. So where does one find a 17th-century town? You build it, of course. According to production designer Scott Kuzio in a Distractify article, "Our town was built on a remote farm in Georgia and we made all of our main houses and church to be full interior and exterior locations." Author R.L. Stine reportedly visited the set and was "blown away" by the details.