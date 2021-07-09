Loki Producer Kevin Feige: Representation Is Of “Utmost Importance” to Marvel Studios

When the Marvel Cinematic Universe was first getting going, it was trying to do something that had never really been attempted before, and doing so required some unprecedented moves. A perfect example of this is the way that Marvel Studios negotiated contracts with their stars – having them sign massive multi-picture deals that would lock a performer into a particular part for many years. Fast forward to now, the comic book movie franchise is more than a decade old, and with all of its growth and development has come a change in the way that the company works out contracts with actors.