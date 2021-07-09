Loki Producer Kevin Feige: Representation Is Of “Utmost Importance” to Marvel Studios
The third episode of Loki was a big one for the Marvel Cinematic Universe because it featured the first main character in the franchise to come out as LGBTQ. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) was confirmed to be bisexual in the episode, and fans are hoping more representation will soon follow. We know Eternals will feature an openly gay hero, and it sounds like Marvel Studios has more plans to better their representation. In a video released by Rotten Tomatoes, Kevin Feige explains why representation is of the "utmost importance."comicbook.com
Comments / 1