It occurred to me, before Saturday’s performance of Mamma Mia!, that Quad City Music Guild is one of the only area theatres that doesn’t let you bask in the scenic design before a show begins, preferring instead to keep it tucked behind the curtain. A beat-up mailbox in the corner of a little dock was the only preview of the show's small Greek Island, and we were left with a simple disco ball and some accompanying sound design to set the mood. But there was palpable energy in the air: patrons excited to be at the Prospect Park Auditorium for the first time in a long while, delighting to be singing along to pre-show music.