The Real Reason Olympian Allyson Felix Is Speaking Out About Nike
For the fifth time in her life, track and field athlete Allyson Felix will be competing in the Olympics. Felix's influence in the sport can be summed up by the fact that she has won more world championships than any other athlete in the history of the sport. In fact, according to Time, if Felix secures just one more medal, she will become the most decorated female track and field athlete in the history of the Olympics. To date, Felix has won six gold medals and three silver medals at the Olympic games, per Team USA's website. Unlike her time spent competing in past Olympic games, though, Felix's appearance at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics is truly a miracle.www.thelist.com
